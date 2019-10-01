The No. 2-ranked Edina girls soccer team's 12-1-1 overall record has but two blemishes.
On Sept. 12, Edina fell 2-0 to No. 6-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville. On Saturday, the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw.
This impacts Eden Prairie how?
On Tuesday, Sept. 25, Eden Prairie blanked Saint Michael-Albertville 3-0.
“It was the best game we've played all season,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Mueller.
When asked to explain, she talks of big players doing big things.
“Our best players had excellent games,” she said. “They need to play that way moving forward.
“We now know what we're capable of,” added Mueller.
Leah Engh scored Eden Prairie's first two goals in its win over the Knights. Carrie Byrnes added a third goal.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie defeated Hopkins 3-1.
Erica Golenzer, Byrnes and Engh scored Eden Prairie goals.
In between, Eden Prairie fell 1-0 to Minnetonka.
“The refs called a penalty kick with 16 seconds left in the game,” said Mueller. “I'm not saying they shouldn't have called it, but still, it was pretty soft.”
Eden Prairie fell 1-0 to Minnetonka earlier in the season.
“A controversial call factored into that game as well,” said Mueller.
To be fair, Minnetonka dominated play throughout much of Thursday's loss.
“If we didn't have have Rachel Boelke in the back, we might have lost 4-0,” said Mueller. “She's basically four players, cleaning things up and staying so steady. She was great.”
Eden Prairie's two wins, coupled with Thursday's loss to Minnetonka, tagged the Eagles on a 6-7-1 overall record.
“If we want a home playoff game,” said Mueller, “that makes Thursday's game at Wayzata a must win.
“It helps tell our story,” she added. “We don't have the greatest record, but we've played teams in our conference, teams like Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata, closer than the other teams in our section.”
Eden Prairie fell 1-0 to Edina, 1-0 (twice) to Minnetonka and 1-0 to Wayzata.
“The Lake Conference is the strongest conference in the state,” said Mueller.
Eden Prairie and Wayzata meet in a regular-season finale on Thursday (today). A section-seeding meeting is scheduled for this weekend. Section 2AA play begins on Tuesday.
“While our play has been good,” said Mueller, “it needs to be great in about week.”
Better yet, how about being great in time to beat Wayzata?