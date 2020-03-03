Junior forward Drew Holt’s wrist shot went over the Chaska goalie’s shoulder and under the crossbar. The goal light came on as Holt raised his stick in celebration. The official on the ice waved it off and the game played on.
Coaches on the Eden Prairie bench yelled in disbelief.
When the whistle blew nearly a minute and a half later, Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith asked the officials to check with the goal judge.
“I could see the goal judge shake his head yes,” said Smith. “When I saw that, I knew we had a chance.”
After a short conference, the head official signaled goal.
“I don't think it would have happened if I didn't ask,” said Smith. “I think they would have played on, but that’s why we hire goal judges. It was a good goal and they got it right.”
Holt’s goal, at the 7:34 mark of the second period, broke a 0-0 tie.
Seven minutes later, Eden Prairie’s Jackson Blake scored on the power play.
Blake’s goal, from behind the Chaska net, went off the goalie’s back.
“That’s a play he works on,” said Smith. “It wasn’t fluky at all.”
Fluky? Maybe. On purpose? Most definitely.
With 58 seconds left in the second period, John Mittelstadt slammed home a perfect feed from Ben Steeves.
The period ended with Eden Prairie leading 3-0.
Game over?
While Mittelstadt’s goal looked like a knockout punch, Smith knew better.
“Seventeen minutes is a lot time when you’re trying to end someone’s season,” said the coach, “and they have a lot of seniors over there.”
Eden Prairie owned the first 10 minutes of the third period.
“We were amazing,” said Smith.
That would change.
Chaska’s Jimmy Snuggerud scored an even-strength goal at 12:20.
“That gave them life,” said Smith.
Three minutes later, Chaska’s Calvin Barrett scored a power play goal.
The goal cut Eden Prairie’s once-comfortable lead to 3-2.
The last 1:43 was some of the best hockey of the game.
“It’s what we expected,” said Smith.
The Hawks, with their goalie on the bench, had a couple good last-minute chances, and Eden Prairie, with Axel Rosenlund in net, had a couple good last-minute stops.
Final score: Eden Prairie 3, Chaska 2.
Shots on goal favored Chaska 30-24 (Chaska outshot Eden Prairie 13-3 in the third period).
State
Last Wednesday’s victory sends Eden Prairie to the state tournament for the second year in a row, and for a sixth time in the last seven years (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020).
On Saturday, Eden Prairie was awarded the No. 3 seed.
Tournament coaches vote on seeds.
Smith took the vote seriously.
“Paul Ranheim (assistant coach) and I counted quality wins and quality losses for every team against the top 30,” said Smith. “It didn't count if you beat someone outside the top 30.”
Using that methodology, Eden Prairie came out on top.
“You can't vote for yourself,” said Smith. “You send in your top seven and they throw out your highest and lowest votes.”
Andover was awarded the top seed. Blake was seeded No. 2, Eden Prairie No. 3, Moorhead No. 4 and Hill Murray No. 5 (only the top five teams are seeded).
Aside from No. 4 playing No. 5, the other three quarterfinal matchups are determined by a blind draw.
Eden Prairie drew Lakeville South, the team it beat in triple overtime in the opening round of last year's state tournament. The two teams would also scrimmage before the start of the season.
“We controlled play, but they scored more goals,” said Smith.
The coach said his players remember that.
Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville South, at the Xcel Energy Center, is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday (today).
If Eden Prairie wins, it could potentially face Blake in the semifinals. Blake defeated Eden Prairie by a score of 5-4 in January (Eden Prairie held leads of 3-1 and 4-2).
The coach said his players remember that.
Question: Isn't playing in a state tournament game motivation enough?
“They're high school kids,” said Smith, “and the extra stuff never hurts.”