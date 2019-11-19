If, as they say, good things come in threes, the Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team is just saying.
Saturday, Eden Prairie met a goal it had set at the beginning of the season, placing in the top three at the MSHSL Class AA state meet.
Eden Prairie counted a third-best 205 points. Defending champion Edina defended its title with a meet-best 344 points. Minnetonka placed second with 305 points. Wayzata finished fourth with 189 points.
Note: Just like last year, Lake Conference teams finished one, two, three and four.
And?
All three Eden Prairie relay teams placed in the top three for the first time since, maybe ever.
“When we finished with three in the top five last year, I thought that something,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston. “This is even better.”
Eden Prairie’s 200-medley relay — Katelyn Pennell, Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland and Grace Logue — finished second with a school-record time of 1:43.53.
Eden Prairie’s 200 freestyle relay (Faith Larsen, Logue, Greta Dunn and Lorelei Schwab) finished third, its finals time of 1:35.74 coming in just 0.09 seconds off a school record. Its 400 freestyle relay (Larsen, Skogg, Pennell and Schwab) would also finish third (3:30.19).
Note: Lake teams finished one, two and three an all three relays.
And?
Eden Prairie counted three individual top three finishes. Pennell and Skogg finished two and three in the 100 backstroke, counting 54.30 and 54.94. Rydland finished third in the 100 breaststroke, counting 1:03.75.
18 of 19
Eden Prairie had qualified 19 swims and one dive into the state meet. On Saturday, 18 of Eden Prairie’s 19 swims scored points.
In a show of depth, four Eden Prairie swimmers placed in the 200 individual medley — Adrienne Peterson finished ninth (2:06.85), Skogg 12th (2:08.68), Rydland 13th (2:09.06) and Mallory Miller 14th (2:09.25).
“They swam in lanes right next to each other, just like at practice,” said Boston. “To do that at state is pretty special.”
Note: Section 2AA swimmers accounted for seven of the eight swimmers swimming in the 200 individual medley consolation heat and eight of the 16 swimmers making the 200 individual medley finals’ field.
“To have half from our section is pretty crazy,” said Boston.
Crazy good, actually.
Larsen and Schwab would place ninth (23.98) and 15th (24.52) in the 50 freestyle.
“That’s the first time Faith had been in the 23s,” added Boston.
Pennell swam to a lifetime best/seventh-place finish in the 100 butterfly (56.85); Larsen and Schwab finished ninth (52.70) and 15th (53.27) in the 100 freestyle; Miller finished 15th in the 500 freestyle (5:11.58). Peterson 15th in the 100 backstroke (58.41).
3rd place
The Eagles’ third-place team finish was Eden Prairie’s first top three finish since 2012.
“To have a great state meet,” said Boston, “you have to have a great Friday (preliminary meet). On Friday, they made it happen.”
Eden Prairie went into the 400 freestyle relay, the last event of the meet, knowing that all it had to do to beat Wayzata in the race for third place was to not have a false start.
Eden Prairie finished the 400 freestyle relay race in third place. Wayzata finished fourth.
“What a fun finish,” said Boston.
Three cheers for Eden Prairie.