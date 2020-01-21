While last Tuesday’s win over Edina wasn’t the Eden Prairie High School gymnastics team’s best performance of the season, it was its best score.
“We had a few mistakes, and few falls,” said Eden Prairie coach Megan Kooman, “but still counted a 143. That’s surprising.”
Last Tuesday, Eden Prairie defeated Edina 143.775–141.875.
Counting 9s on all four rotations, Kenzi Kluge was Eden Prairie’s most consistent scorer. She posted 9.300 on vault, 9.125 on bars, 9.475 on beam and 9.550 on floor.
Her 37.45 all-around score was a season best.
Depth
Kluge wasn’t the only Eagle to post scores of 9.0 or better.
Winnie Wallace counted 9.450 on vault, 9.025 on beam and 9.075 on floor; Sophia Schwob 9.250 on vault and 9.200 on floor; Sophia Hoang 9.125 on bars; Jahlea Harris 9.125 on floor and Morgan Young 9.025 on vault.
“We’ve got five to six gymnasts capable of throwing big scores,” said Kooman. “While that’s really good, it’s going to make deciding on a section team very difficult. You want consistency, but you don’t know where that’s going to come from.”
To date, Eden Prairie has been at its best on vault and bars. On Tuesday, its floor team (9.2375 average) came through.
“We’re still struggling on beam,” said Kooman, “but we’ll get there.”
Eden Prairie also stands to improve as it gets healthier.
“We still have two kids out with injuries,” said Kooman, “but have had several kids step up to the plate, and we couldn’t be more proud of how hard they’ve been working and how it is showing in the meets.”
Competitive
With meets against Chaska/Chanhassen, Hopkins and Tonka still to come, Eden Prairie opted out of last Saturday’s Park Invitational.
“Weather,” said Kooman, “besides, we have plenty of meets coming up.”
Eden Prairie’s ultimate goal is to be 100% ready for its section meet. That means perfecting new skills at practice and repeating said skills at practice.
Eden Prairie also needs to get healthy.
“Our new section includes the defending state champion (Lakeville North),” said Kooman. “They’ve been as high as 149, but you never know.
“If we can be a little more consistent, we can compete,” she added. “Against Edina, we counted multiple falls on beam and even one on bars. If we can clean those up, we can ...”
Clean those up and Eden Prairie can push anyone, defending champions included.
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie was scheduled to travel to Hopkins. On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Chaska/Chanhassen.