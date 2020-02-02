One week after tying a school record with eight made three-pointers in a 82-64 statement-making win over No. 7-ranked Park Center, John Henry was at it again, hitting seven three-pointers in a 61-42 win over DeLaSalle, No. 3 in Class AAA.
Along the way, Henry surpassed the 1,000 career-points mark, a feat he now shares with two Eagles teammates (Austin Andrews and Drake Dobbs). Connor Christensen could join the club this week.
Defense
Henry led all scorers with 23 points. Dobbs finished with 15, Andrews and Christensen nine apiece.
In Eden Prairie’s win over Park Center, the same four players combined to score 81 of the Eagles’ 82 points.
Indeed, Eden Prairie’s offense is offensive. Not only does it have scoring balance, but it has balance in the way it scores. It can take you inside, score from the outside or slash its way right through you.
And?
Eden Prairie’s defense might even be better.
DeLaSalle, after all, averages 64 points per game. On Saturday, the Islanders scored just 42.
Cade Haskins leads DeLaSalle with a 17-pointper game average. Jalen Travis averages 16.9.
On Saturday, they combined to score 22 points.
This prompted TC Hoops Czar, a “rabid fan and writer of high school boys basketball in the Twin Cities.” to tweet, “EP D plays chess. Everybody else’s plays checkers.”
The victory, coupled with wins over Saint-Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka earlier in the week, lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to a state-best 18-0.
Eden Prairie returns to action Tuesday with a home game against Wayzata (5:30 p.m.). They then take to the road for away games against Edina (Friday, Feb. 7) and Cambridge-Isanti (Saturday, Feb. 8).