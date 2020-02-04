Two weeks after tying a school record with eight made three-pointers in a 82-68 statement-shouting win over No. 5-ranked Hopkins, John Henry was at it again, hitting seven three-pointers in a 61-42 win over DeLaSalle, No. 3 in Class AAA.
Along the way, Henry surpassed the 1,000 career-points mark, a feat he now shares with two Eagles teammates (Austin Andrews and Drake Dobbs). Connor Christensen could join the club this week.
Defense
Henry led all scorers with 23 points. Dobbs finished with 15, Andrews and Christensen nine apiece.
In Eden Prairie’s win over No. 7-ranked Park Center (Saturday, Jan. 23), the same four players combined to score 81 of the Eagles’ 82 points.
Eden Prairie’s offense is offensive. Not only does it have scoring balance, but it has balance in the way it scores. It can take you inside, score from the outside or slash its way right through a gooey middle.
And?
Eden Prairie’s defense might even be better.
DeLaSalle, after all, averages 64 points per game. On Saturday, the Islanders scored just 42.
Cade Haskins leads DeLaSalle with a 17-points per game average. Jalen Travis averages 16.9.
On Saturday, they combined to score 22 points.
This prompted TC Hoops Czar, a well known fan and writer of high school boys basketball in the Twin Cities, to tweet, “EP D plays chess. Everybody else plays checkers.”
“They (DeLaSalle) scored 16 points in the second half,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “Six of those were scored in the last minute and a half.”
Is it scheming? Is it athleticism? Is it discipline? Is it length?
“All of the above,” said Flom. “We’re not smarter than anyone else, but our ability to comprehend and then go out an execute is unbelievable. I’ll show something on film and then show it once on the court and they get it.”
How about intellect?
“The team has combined GPA of 3.69,” said Flom. “That’s definitely a factor.”
18-0
The victory, coupled with wins over Saint Michael-Albertville and Minnetonka earlier in the week, lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to a state-best 18-0.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a home game against Wayzata (5:30 p.m.). They then take to the road for away games against Edina (Friday, Feb. 7) and Cambridge-Isanti (Saturday, Feb. 8).
For the second week in row, Eden Prairie scheduled a three-game week. With games on Friday and Saturday, Eden Prairie has a rare back-to-back.
“That’s how it works in the state tournament,” said Flom, “It’s why we scheduled it that way.”
Flom just moved a chess piece.