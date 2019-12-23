Tom Gruhlke, head coach of the Eden Prairie High School wrestling team, says his Eagles have been busy.
Gruhlke isn't lying.
In the span of 24 hours, the Eden Prairie High School wrestling team improved to 6-2 overall with a 4-1 record against the likes of Benilde-St. Margaret's, Rosemount, Centennial, Glencoe-Silver Lake and Annandale/Maple Lake.
“We opened on Thursday with Benilde,” said Gruhlke. “They're trying to compete, but like a lot of teams, they can't fill 14 weights.”
As a result, Benilde's lineup featured wrestlers that might not be ready for varsity wrestling.
“It got ugly and stayed ugly,” said Gruhlke.
Eden Prairie ended its Thursday with a 53-24 win over Rosemount.
Highlights included back-to-back-to-back pins by Jax Surprise, Terrae Dunn and Jacory Bates.
Note: Bates' win was his 50th. Bates is a ninth-grader.
Glencoe
On Friday, Eden Prairie traveled to Glencoe-Silver Lake.
After opening with their second win over Centennial in the last two weeks, Eden Prairie defeated a less-than-100% Glencoe-Silver Lake team 48-33.
“Like a lot schools, they're dealing with the flu,” said Gruhlke.
Note: Glencoe-Silver Lake had finished ahead of Eden Prairie at last week's Chaska/Chanhassen Tournament.
“It's a different format,” admits Gruhlke, “but it's still good to beat them.”
Two matches stood out. The first involved Bates.
“Glencoe has a good guy at 126, but they bumped him up to 132 to face Jacory,” said Gruhlke. “He quit in the second period.”
Xavier Urena ended the match with a pin at heavyweight.
“He tried to shock a Rosemount kid the night before,” said Gruhlke. “It didn't work. Their guy recovered and put Xavier on his back.
“Xavier has two huge positives,” he added. “He has tremendous power and he's quick. If he can add patience, he'll be tough.”
Urena did just that in facing his Glencoe opponent.
“He wrestled and wrestled with patience,” said Gruhlke. “Instead of flying wild, he stood there and did some hand fighting. He went in with a bear hug, put him on his back and pinned him. That's a huge win.”
Eden Prairie ended its Friday with a 57-21 loss to a very talented Annandale/Maple Lake squad.
“We learned a couple things,” said Gruhlke. “We had leads in a couple matches and then got pinned. Potentially, that's an 18-point swing. Instead of getting six points, they got 12.
"The change in momentum is what hurt us,” he added. “When things go south, you live with it and move on. We didn't do that.”
Red Rumble
Eden Prairie is scheduled to travel to Fargo, North Dakota, after Christmas to compete in the Rumble on the Red.
“A monstrous individual tournament that features 40-45 teams,” said Gruhlke. “We won't have all our guys, but we'll bring 9-10 up there and see what they can do.”
Gruhlke is hoping for as many matches as possible.
“If you can get to match four or five,” he said, “you've had a pretty good tournament.”
The Rumble on the Red Tournament is set for Dec. 27-29 at the FargoDome.