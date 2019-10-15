It’s a good bet that not everyone saw Thursday’s heavy rains, or Friday’s snow, coming. After all, it was Oct. 10.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the No. 4-seeded Eden Prairie High School boys soccer team opened Section 2AA play with a 4-0 thrashing of No. 5-seeded Bloomington Jefferson.
“Not sure they saw that coming,” said Eden Prairie coach Rob St. Clair.
Eden Prairie and Jefferson battled to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
In last Tuesday’s win over the Jaguars, Luke Hernandez counted a first-half hat trick and Simon Vergara scored the only goal of the second half.
“We played very well to get to Edina,” said St. Clair.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, No. 4-seeded Eden Prairie would travel to No. 1-seeded Edina.
The Hornets beat Eden Prairie twice during the regular season, 3-2 and 1-0.
“They’re a team without any weaknesses,” said St. Clair. “They have who I think is the best goalie in the state and they come at you in waves.
“If we were going to beat them,” he adds, “we’d have to play the perfect game.”
Instead, it was Edina (17-0) who played the perfect game.
Edina defeated Eden Prairie 7-0.
“After their second goal,” said St. Clair, “I looked at Jim (assistant coach Jim Williams) and said, ‘Maybe today isn’t our day.’”
Edina’s first goal was a good goal. Its second goal was a great goal.
“Upper 90,” said St. Clair, “right where the pipes meet. No one was going to make that save.”
Eden Prairie played well in spurts, but Edina was too much.
“The final score was a surprise,” said St. Clair. “We played hard and, at times, pretty well. It sure didn’t seem like 7-0.”
Big picture
While Eden Prairie’s season didn’t end the way Eden Prairie had envisioned, St. Clair called the season a success.
“We had a really good year,” he said.
Including playoffs, Eden Prairie finished with a 9-6-3 record.
“While we’re still pretty young,” said the coach, “we’ll miss our seniors, especially Tyler (Tyler Beaupre) and Carver (Carver Magnani), two guys who not only logged a lot of minutes, but scored some pretty big goals.”