Jane Voss grew up playing six-on-six basketball in Iowa, three forwards and three defenders.
Voss played guard (defender), which meant she couldn’t cross half court.
“Two dribbles and no shooting,” she said.
Her high school teams were good, winning a state championship in 1964.
She also ran track and played softball.
After high school, she tried out for the Mankato State University basketball team.
“I didn’t make it,” she said. “I didn’t know how to shoot.”
In 1973, she served as Mazeppa High School’s first basketball coach.
The shooting thing was still an issue, at first.
“I didn’t know how to shoot and I didn’t know how to teach people to shoot,” she said. “I went to lot of clinics. I did a lot of reading and went to a lot of conferences.”
YouTube videos?
“I wish,” laughed Voss.
Voss didn’t grow up playing volleyball, but she coached it.
“I had a great instructor at Mankato,” she said. “She taught me everything I know.”
Voss was natural at softball, and coaching softball.
She was the Eden Prairie High School head softball coach from 1980 to 1995. She served as the Eagles’ junior varsity and varsity assistant volleyball coach from 1980 to 1990.
Leadership
Eden Prairie’s Nancy Manderfeld has always been leader. In high school, she was the president of her senior class. She’s been the president of the Waterville-Elysian Teacher’s Union and president of the Executive Women’s Golf Association.
She’s been a head high school track and field coach, head high school softball coach, junior varsity volleyball coach and junior high basketball coach.
She’s been an official and she’s been a public address announcer.
In fact, she was the first female public address announcer for both the Edina girls basketball team and the Minnesota State High School League girls state tournament.
She was also the public address announcer for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team.
Women in Sports Day
On Wednesday, Voss and Manderfeld were honored at the 34th Annual Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Voss will receive a Breaking Barriers award, Menderfeld a Special Merit award.
“It’s an honor that people see me as a role model and leader for girls,” said Manderfeld.
They see her in the same role today.
“The same concepts exist in business as they do in athletics,” she said. “It’s about instilling confidence, building trust and creating that sense of teamwork.”
Voss said the award, as well as the nomination, is quite the honor.
“I can think of a lot of deserving people,” she said. “I’m honored that I’m considered someone who contributes and contributed.”
Thank you
For both Manderfeld and Voss, thank yous come in the form of relationships.
“A former player came up to me years later and said I inspired her,” said Manderfeld. “That makes it worth it.”
Voss remembers a little girl approaching her at the announcer’s table.
“Girls can do this?” she asked.
Yes they can.
Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day was organized by the Minnesota Coalition of Women in Athletic Leadership. The event was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Minnesota History Center.