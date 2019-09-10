Lake Conference teams finished one (Minnetonka, 830 points), two (Wayzata, 453.5) and three (Eden Prairie, 424) at Saturday's Minnetonka Invitational.
The field included seven schools.
“We used an off-line lineup,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston, “but still did very well.”
Off line?
“We didn't put our top swimmers in their best events,” said Boston. “We competed on Thursday and knew that Saturday was going to be a long day.
“It's hard to swim the same events all the time,” she added.
And?
“Because we're deep and versatile,” said Boston, “our girls in their off places still did well.”
Proof?
Eden Prairie opened the meet with what the coach said wasn't her A-plus medley relay.
“They still went under that state cut,” said Boston.
Eden Prairie's medley relay (Katelyn Pennell, Kylie Rydland, Chloe Skogg and Lorelei Schwab) finished second, counting 1:49.72.
Pennell, second in the 100 backstroke at last year's state meet, would go on to place second in the 200 individual medley (2:12.60) and second in the 100 freestyle (54.95).
“We talked about her walls after her freestyle race,” said Boston. “She made a correction and then swam a great leg in the 200 relay.”
Pennell split 24.98 with her 200 relay leg.
Top-8 individual finishes would also come from Ashley Plantenberg (seventh, 2:17.42) and Merritt Miller (eighth, 2:18.10) in the 200 individual medley; Mallory Miller (fourth, 1:00.80) in the 100 butterfly; Adrienne Peterson (sixth, 5:31.27) and Schwab (eighth, 5:32.03) in the 500 freestyle; Merritt Miller (fifth, 1:02.14) in the 100 backstroke; Peterson (seventh, 1:10.85) in the 100 breaststroke.
Eden Prairie's B (1:53.08) and C relays (1:55.12) finished five and eight in the 200 medley relay event. It's A (1:41.24) and B relays (1:46.80) placed second and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay. Its A relay finished fourth (3:44.38) in the 400 freestyle relay race.
Boston's take from all of this?
“We have some really, really good swimmers,” she said. “It's going to be tough to make our section team.”
Dominance
On Thursday, Eden Prairie swimmers and divers won 11 of 12 events in its 99-79 Lake Conference victory over Hopkins.
Eden Prairie returns to conference action Thursday (today) with an away meet at Wayzata.
No doubt there's lots at stake. Eden Prairie beat Wayzata by one point in last year's Lake Conference dual.
Wayzata finished one spot ahead of Eden Prairie at last year's state meet and then one spot ahead of Eden Prairie on Saturday.
Dual meets aren't the same as invitationals, which aren't the same as state meets.
"The girls are still going to want to win,” said Boston.
Thursday's (today's) meet, at the Plymouth Lifetime Fitness, is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.