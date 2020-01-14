“It’s the time of the year where you’d like to think you’re figuring stuff out,” said Jaime Grossman, head coach of the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team. “We’re playing well and we’re beating a lot of quality teams.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Eden Prairie blanked Wayzata 4-0.
During the week prior, Wayzata and No. 3-ranked Minnetonka skated to a 3-3 tie.
During its win over Wayzata, Sydney Langseth counted two goals and two assists.
Nora Wagner scored the game-winning goal nine minutes into the second period.
Langseth’s assist on Wagner’s goal was the 200th point of her Eden Prairie career.
“Two hundred points is a big milestone,” said Grossman. “When you look at all the names, only Pezon and McCarthy are above her. That’s it.”
Meaghan Pezon is Eden Prairie’s all-time points leader with 267 points. Megan McCarthy is second with 227 points.
“Over the last 2 1/2 years, teams have come into the arena with one goal: Syd can’t beat us,” said Grossman. “We’ve played the toughest or second-toughest schedule in the state and for Syd to do what she’s been doing is incredible.
“I don’t have words to explain what she’s meant to the program,” he added.
2 for 2
On Saturday, Eden Prairie completed a season’s sweep of North Wright County, beating the River Hawks 4-1.
Langseth, Wagner, Grace Kuipers and Carrie Byrnes scored the Eagles’ goals.
The River Hawks led 1-0.
“We gave up more shots than I’d like in the last period,” said Grossman, “but I thought we were better with a lead.”
North Wright Country counted 12 shots in the third period. For the game, the Eagles outshot the River Hawks 28-27.
Goaltender Molly Goergen was credited with her 13th win of the season.
“She’s healthy,” said Grossman, “and playing like we thought she’d be playing.”
Eden Prairie allowed just one goal last week and just two goals in the month of January.
When asked about Eden Prairie’s offense, Grossman mentions Wagner.
“She’s the smartest kid on the team,” he said. “If she wasn’t playing, she could be a coach.”
And?
In the last eight games, Wagner has counted 17 points (five goals and 12 assists).
Next
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to host Hopkins/St. Louis Park. On Saturday, Eden Prairie travels to No. 1-ranked Edina. Next Tuesday, Eden Prairie plays at No. 3-ranked Minnetonka.
“We’ve matched up well against Edina and Wayzata,” said Grossman, “but for whatever reason, haven’t played well against Minnetonka.”
Grossman caught himself.
“We could have beat them the last time we played,” he said.
Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 4-3 on Dec. 28, scoring the game-winning goal, shorthanded, with 46 seconds left to play.
Minnetonka and Eden Prairie meet for a third time this season next Tuesday. It’s a good bet they’ll meet again in the section tournament.
“We need to get Tonka when it counts,” said Grossman.
Tuesday’s game matters, a section game “counts.”