Lee Smith, head coach of the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team, remembers driving through Eden Prairie on his way back to Willmar in his youth.
“I remember thinking that was a place I wanted to be,” he said. “It was so beautiful.”
Thirty-one years ago, Smith was hired on as an Eden Prairie elementary school teacher.
“I always wanted to coach,” he said, “and was excited when Activities Director Steve Schultz took a chance on me.”
That was 27 years ago. On Saturday, Smith counted his 500th win, a mark only 15 other Minnesota hockey coaches have reached.
“At the end of the day, it helps to have talent,” said Smith. “I've been blessed with a great youth program and get to work in a district where families want to live.”
No doubt, Eden Prairie has had some good players.
“We've had Mittelstadts on the roster for six years,” said Smith. “That's 100 or 100-plus wins.
“The same can be said for the Raus,” he added.
Nick Leddy left a mark, as did the Sullivans, Krmpotiches, Clarks …
Smith then offered kudos to his fellow coaches.
“I've coached with a lot of good ones,” he said. “They've been putting players in the right spots.”
Favorites
With a career record of 500-204-37, Smith is going to have games/moments he can't forget, good and not-so-good.
“I remember being on the bench for Eden Prairie's first state tournament game,” said Smith. “I think we lost 6-0, but it didn't matter.”
In 1999, he remembers his first section finals victory.
His Eagles won state titles in 2009 (Eden Prairie's first) and 2011.
”Kyle's (Kyle Rau) goal in 2011 was the most exciting play we've ever had,” said Smith. “How can you forget that?”
Rau scored the game-winning goal, while sliding across the ice, in triple overtime of the 2011 state championship game. Eden Prairie defeated Duluth East 3-2.
Disappointment
For Smith, last year's overtime loss to Edina in the state championship game was the hardest loss he's ever taken.
“The fact that my son was on the team and we were right there made it so hard,” he said. “To share a state championship with him would have been pretty special.”
It wasn't the first time Edina had Eden Prairie's number.
“We lost a six-overtime section final to Edina in 1998,” said Smith. “We played for 99 minutes (99 minutes and 39 seconds to be exact).
“That team deserved to win,” added Smith. “They were some of the hardest workers I've ever coached.”
Assistant coach Joe Krmpotich was one of the captains of that team.
His second-period goal had given Eden Prairie a 2-1 lead.
Today
Smith remembers win No. 1 like it happened yesterday. When reached on Sunday, win No. 500 did happen yesterday.
“It's starting to feel like the playoffs,” he said. “Prior Lake continues to win. Holy Family is winning and Tonka is playing really well.”
All four teams compete in Section 2AA.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie defeated No. 9-ranked Minnetonka 4-3. Ben Steeves scored twice. John and Luke Mittelstadt counted lone goals.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie defeated Saint Michael-Albertville 5-4.
“The second period was our best period of the year,” said Smith, “yet we were only up 4-2.”
The Knights made it close, but Eden Prairie held on.
The victory lifted Eden Prairie's overall record to 13-2-1.
“We only have nine more regular-season games left,” said Smith.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie plays at Wayzata.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Blake.