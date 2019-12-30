On Thursday, the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team opened its TCO Mid-Winter Meltdown Tournament with a 10-2 win over Rosemount. Grace Kuipers and Carrie Byrnes counted hat tricks.
On Saturday, Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 4-3 in the championship game, scoring the game-winning goal shorthanded and with just 44 seconds remaining.
In between, Eden Prairie defeated Roseau 4-2.
“We’re doing a lot of really good things,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman, “but we’re still making critical mistakes.”
Grossman then called himself out for his own mistakes.
“I’ve been frustrated with some of the calls,” he said, “and I’ve let that frustration get to the bench.
“It is what is,” he added, “and I have to respond better.”
On Saturday, Minnetonka had six power plays. Eden Prairie had two.
“They’re calling penalties on some things and not calling penalties on others,” he said. “Those decisions are changing the game.”
Minnetonka scored four special-teams goals (three on the power play and one shorthanded).
“I thought we were the better team five-on-five,” said Grossman, “but we weren’t five-on-five enough.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie outshot Minnetonka 39-32.
“We lost to a team missing two key players,” said Grossman. “We have work to do and we have to get better.”
Special teams play is one way of getting better; taking care of the puck is another.
“The biggest thing,” said Grossman, “is to get healthier. We’re a better team when we go three lines. Lately, we’ve been shuffling players in and out.”
Lastly, Eden Prairie has to shoot better.
“The biggest difference between us and Minnetonka is shooting,” said Grossman. “From top to bottom, they’re better than we are.”
Top-10
Going 2-1 in the tournament pushed Eden Prairie’s overall record to 9-5-1.
“We’ve had wins against teams ranked in the Top-10, but not to teams in the top 3 or 4,” said Grossman.
Of Eden Prairie’s five losses, one was to No. 1-ranked Andover, one to No. 2-ranked Edina, two to No. 3-ranked Minnetonka and one to No. 4-ranked Blake.
“They’ve got us at 5 or 6 and that’s probably where we belong,” said Grossman. “If we can get healthy and get smarter in some key situations, I like our chances.”
Eden Prairie was scheduled to return to action Thursday (today) with an away game at Prior Lake. On Saturday, Eden Prairie plays at Buffalo.