“I didn’t play one second,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith, “and I’m mentally tired.”
The No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team played in the three-game Edina Holiday Classic the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Christmas.
Eden Prairie defeated Elk River, Grand Rapids and Edina.
Eden Prairie took a break for Christmas and then played in the three-game Prior Lake Hockey for Life Tournament.
On Thursday, Dec. 26, Eden Prairie rallied from a 1-0 deficit to skate to a 2-2 overtime tie with No. 10-ranked St. Thomas Academy.
Carter Batchelder and Drew Holt scored Eden Prairie goals.
The Eagles outshot the Cadets 31-24.
On Friday, Dec. 27, Eden Prairie rallied from 2-1 and 3-2 deficits to beat Chaska 5-4.
Ben Steeves scored the game-winning goal 4:31 into overtime.
“That was an important win,” said Smith. “They (Chaska) were ready to play. They wanted it and they were crushed when they didn’t get it.”
Shots on goal finished 27-27.
Fifteen hours later, Eden Prairie and Moorhead would meet on the last day of the tournament.
Moorhead tagged Eden Prairie with its first loss of the season, beating the Eagles 3-2 in overtime.
“We came back from 2-0 and controlled the game,” said Smith. “We had multiple chances but couldn’t get that last goal.
“Hats off to Moorhead,” he added, “and hats off to their goalie.”
Eden Prairie outshot Moorhead 39-23.
“You play good teams to learn about yourself,” said Smith. “The best way to see good teams is to get into a good tournament.”
In hindsight, playing two tournaments back-to-back might have been too much.
“It’s just a lot of hockey,” said Smith.
Teaching moments
Eden Prairie started slow in all three games.
“We definitely need to get off to better starts,” said the coach. “We can’t wait until we get behind to start playing good hockey.”
Note: Smith called the third period of the Moorhead game his team’s best period of the season.
“We got the one goal,” he said, “but couldn’t get the last one.”
He then described the Spuds’ game-wining goal as a “horrible goal.”
“We had three breakdowns on one play,” he said.
“But that’s why we play all these games,” he added. “You learn what you do well and what you don’t do well.”
Almost halfway
Eden Prairie has now played 10 of its 26 regular-season games.
“We’re 8-1-1 and we’ve only played two home games,” said Smith.
Eden Prairie has counted wins over Cretin-Derham Hall, Stillwater, Hermantown and Edina.
And?
“Our next game is our biggest game,” said the coach.
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie plays an away game at Prior Lake.
“It’s a big section game,” said Smith.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie travels to Buffalo. Next Thursday, they play an away game at Edina.