If you ask someone in the know about Eden Prairie High School athletics, they’ll give you a name.
“Remember the so-and-sos,” they’ll say. “They were really good.”
Fifty-nine state championships later, Eden Prairie has been really good.
Names?
Eden Prairie football started with Connaughty and Ryski. Eventually, they’d hand-off to a Grant.
Eden Prairie track was a Steele deal. Girls lacrosse was Rigged.
Raus and Mittelstadts iced their legacies on the hockey rink.
Are these the most storied names in Eden Prairie athletics history?
If not, they most certainly deserve their own chapters.
Here goes:
Ryski
Former Eden Prairie High School instructor Steve Born calls John Ryski the, in all caps, sports figure of Eden Prairie.
“He was the head baseball coach,” said Born, “and the head football coach. He coached boys and girls basketball and helped with track.
“He was also the school’s athletic director,” he added.
In 1971, Ryski’s Eden Prairie High School football team won its first-ever conference (Minnesota Valley Conference) championship.
“I remember that epic game against St. Anthony,” said Ryski. “We won 8-7. One end of the field was lower than the other and just a quagmire of mud. We’d work our way out and the quarter would end and we’d get right back in it.”
In 1973, the Eden Prairie football team recorded its first-ever undefeated season.
Ryski’s children (three sons and a daughter) would also star at Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie’s top athletic award is named after the late Scott Ryski, John’s youngest son.
“He died after a car accident,” said Born. “He played football and basketball, but was good at everything. He had plans to go to Macalester .
“The Ryskis were involved,” added Born. “I’ll tell you that.”
John Ryski said times were different back then.
“Eden Prairie was a prairie,” he said. “It wasn’t very big.”
He then talks of driving the bus to games and practices.
“We played baseball on the field behind the middle school,” he said. “The field we played on is a highway now.”
And?
“I was the field maintenance guy, too,” he said.
Fifty-two years after John Ryski coached his first Eden Prairie High School football game, John’s grandson Adam started on the Eagles’ offensive line.
So yes, the Ryski name has lived in Eden Prairie for a long time.
Steele
Matt Steele’s 110-meter state hurdle title during his junior year (1996) was a harbinger of Steele-family success Eden Prairie track coach Bruce Kivimaki didn’t see coming.
Steele injured his hamstring his senior year during the Eden Prairie Booster Meet and never had the chance to defend his state title.
“Matt’s class won a conference championship,” said Kivimaki. “That kind of got us going.”
Matt’s little brother Adam burst on the Eden Prairie scene a few years later, winning a 400-meter dash title his junior year and then winning the 400 in team-record time as a senior, winning the 800 and running the anchor leg on Eden Prairie’s state championship 4x800 team.
Eden Prairie finished runner-up at the MSHSL Meet during Adam Steele’s senior year.
“That ‘99 group brought us a tradition that lives on today,” said Kivimaki.
At the University of Minnesota, Adam Steele won a 400-meter NCAA title.
With the top-3 times among college track’s all-time top-10, said race was considered the greatest-ever NCAA 400-meter race (Steele, teammate Mitch Potter and South Carolina’s Otis Harris crossed the finish line with only thousands of a second separating them).
Steele raced in the Pan American games and ran in the World Championships.
Melissa Steele, Matt and Adam’s little sister, won her first state championship (330-meter hurdles) as an Eden Prairie sophomore. She defended her state title as junior and again as senior.
As a senior (2001), she also placed third in the 100 hurdles.
If you’re keeping track, the Steele family combined to win seven individual titles.
“That’s a good percentage of all our titles,” added Kivimaki.
Riggs
The eldest Riggs sister won a girls lacrosse championship as a sophomore and then again as a junior. During her senior year (2006), Jennifer Riggs won a girls soccer state title, girls state hockey title and girls state lacrosse title.
Riggs would go on to attend Denver University on a full academic scholarship.
She went to medical school at Georgetown University.
Currently, she’s in the final year of a three-year cardiology fellowship program at the Cleveland Clinic.
Next, she’ll practice as an interventional cardiology fellow at Massachusetts General.
Hannah Riggs is 15 months younger than her big sister.
“We competed with each other growing up,” said Jennifer, “but high school sports really brought us together.”
Hannah Riggs won four state titles at Eden Prairie, two in lacrosse and two in hockey.
She played Division I lacrosse at Longwood University.
After college, she returned to Minnesota and coached lacrosse at both club and high school levels.
Today, she’s a clinical specialist for Biotronik in Orange County, California.
Meghan Riggs, two school years younger than Hannah, won both hockey and lacrosse titles at Eden Prairie.
She played college hockey at Boston University.
Kacie Riggs, a freshman at the University of California, Berkeley, is the youngest of the four Riggs sisters. She won three lacrosse titles at Eden Prairie.
“We talked about titles last spring when the whole family was together,” said Hannah. “We told Kacie that if she won a state championship as a senior, we’d all be tied at four.
“I forget that Jennifer had five,” she added.
While there’s clearly some overlap, the four Riggs sisters count a total of 12 state championships at Eden Prairie.
More
Grandpa Riggs (Johns Riggs) and aunt Marcie (Marcie Wiesner) doubled up to coach the Eden Prairie High School girls and boys swim teams.
During their Eden Prairie tenure, their swimmers won three team and 18 individual state titles.
Rau
Like a forecast change in the weather, Eden Prairie hockey coach Lee Smith knew what was coming.
“Chad and Kyle were the leading scorers on their teams all the way through our youth program,” said Smith, “and Matt and Curt were tremendous defensemen.”
The Rau boys hit Eden Prairie in waves, first Matt and Chad and then twins Kyle and Curt.
Matt played on two Eden Prairie state tournament teams and graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 2003. Chad played for the Eagles in 2003 and 2004 before playing a senior year of junior hockey in Des Moines.
Eden Prairie played in the state tournament in 2001 and then again in 2003.
Chad Rau was the USHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2004-05.
He then played for Colorado College, joining its 100-points “Century Club” in 2007-08.
Chad Rau has played professional hockey ever since, most recently for the Glasgow Clan in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League.
Kyle and Curt Rau played on Eden Prairie’s first state championship team in 2009.
In 2011, the two brothers teamed up to score the biggest goal in Eden Prairie history.
While sliding on the ice, Kyle nudged home a rebound in triple overtime of the 2011 state championship game.
“I’m biased,” said Smith, “but that might be the best goal in state tournament history.
“The extra effort doesn’t get noticed,” he added. “To do what he did and make a play like that at the stage of the game is amazing.
“Two state titles in two years,” added Smith, “that’s what started to make us (Eden Prairie) elite.”
Kyle Rau, 2011’s Mr. Hockey, is Eden Prairie’s all-time leader in points.
“Two-hundred and sixteen,” said Smith, “and perfectly divided, 108 goals and 108 assists.”
Kyle Rau played four years at the University of Minnesota, scoring 164 points over 160 games.
He was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NHL entry draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers in 2015 and has played professional hockey ever since. Currently, he plays for the Iowa Wild of the Minnesota Wild organization.
Mittelstadt
In 2015, Casey Mittelstadt was Minnesota’s Bantam Player of the Year.
He was also the first player to be allowed to jump directly from Bantams to the Elite League.
“It had always been after your sophomore year,” said Eden Prairie hockey coach Lee Smith.
As a high school player, Mittelstadt made a sudden and lasting impact.
As a sophomore, Mittelstadt’s Eagles finished fourth at state.
Eden Prairie finished state runner-up during his junior year and third during his senior year.
“People said he had the best stick skills of anyone to ever come out of Minnesota,” said Smith.
Twice, Mittelstadt was named the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year.
In 2017, he won the Mr. Hockey award.
After high school, he played one year at the University of Minnesota before turning pro.
Since, he’s played for the Buffalo Sabres, as well as Buffalo’s Rochester affiliate.
Middle Mittelstadt, John, made his Eden Prairie High School debut the year after Casey graduated.
“That’s a tough act to follow,” said Smith, “but John developed into one of our best two-way players. He’s been a captain and he’s a leader in the locker room.”
During his senior year, John counted his 100th career point.
Luke Mittelstadt, the youngest of the Mittelstadt boys, plays defense.
“He has Casey’s puck skills,” said Smith, “and John’s skating ability.”
And?
“He makes everyone around him better,” said Smith.
In 2019, Eden Prairie, in somewhat of a surprise, played its way to the state championship game, before falling, in overtime, to rival Edina.
Eden Prairie’s 2018-19 team included both John and Luke.
In 2020, Eden Prairie played back into the title game (Eden Prairie finished runner-up to Hill Murray).
Mittelstadt meter?
A Mittelstadt has been on an Eden Prairie varsity team six years straight from 2014 to 2020. Eden Prairie played in five state tournaments, finishing runner-up three times.
“A pretty good run,” said Smith.
You think?