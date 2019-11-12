On Saturday, the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team opened its season with a 3-3 loss to Maple Grove.
Huh?
“In my mind, ties are losses,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman. “No disrespect, but that’s a team we should beat.
“We took the lead with four minutes left,” he added, “and then took the last four minutes off.”
Maple Grove scored the tying goal with 35 seconds left in the game.
The Crimson scored the game’s first goal just 14 seconds into the contest.
“We weren’t paying attention to details,” said Grossman. “When you’re not tying up the puck, that’s going to happen.”
Maple Grove played physical. While Eden Prairie didn’t back down, it got knocked off its game.
“We weren’t very disciplined,” said Grossman. “That’s disappointing.”
Turns out, the physical play was good test.
“We’ll play Brainerd on Thursday,” said Grossman. “When we played them at their place last year, it was the most physical game we’ve played in the last five years.”
Needless to say, Eden Prairie is expecting a repeat performance.
Special teams
On Saturday, both teams were whistled for five penalties.
Maple Grove went 1-5 on the power play, Eden Prairie 3-5.
Sydney Langseth, returning from an injury, scored the Eagles’ first two goals, one in the first period and a second in the third. Carrie Byrnes’ goal, with four minutes remaining, lifted Eden Prairie to a 3-2 lead.
Eden Prairie outshot Maple Grove 49-21.
“While we outshot them 2:1,” said Grossman, “they had too many odd-man rushes.
“We played well when the puck was on our sticks,” he added, “but have to play better when we’re away from the puck. That comes with practice.”
Note: Early-season injuries have impacted Eden Prairie practices.
“We haven’t all been together very often,” said Grossman.
That’s changing.
Eden Prairie returns to action Thursday (today) with a 7 p.m. home game against Brainerd. On Saturday, Eden Prairie takes to the road for an away game at Hill Murray.