With its Holiday Tournament still to play, the No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team’s 2019 regular-season record stands at 7-4-1.
Of the Eagles’ four losses, one was to No. 4-ranked Blake, one to No. 3-ranked Minnetonka, one to No. 2-ranked Edina and one to top-ranked Andover.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Eden Prairie fell 2-1 to Edina. Last Tuesday, Minnetonka blanked Eden Prairie 4-0. On Thursday, Andover defeated Eden Prairie 6-2.
“Over the last week, we missed an opportunity to cement ourselves as a top-3 team,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman. “On the other hand, if we want to be a good team, we can’t have games where we’re giving up four and six goals.”
When looking back at the Edina game, Grossman said his Eagles didn’t generate enough scoring chances.
Penalties would play a part.
“There were four calls I didn’t agree with,” said the coach, “and all four went against us.”
The losses to Minnetonka and Andover were different.
In the Minnetonka loss, the Eagles outshot the Skippers 36-24.
“While I thought we outplayed them for a good part of the game, we were too quick to settle for the first shot,” said Grossman. “Their goalie is good, but we made her job easier than it should be.”
The Andover loss was somewhat similar.
After Eden Prairie went ahead 1-0 on Grace Kuipers’ 12th goal of the season, the Eagles missed on two can’t-miss scoring chances.
“We fanned on a backdoor play and hit a post,” said Grossman.
Andover answered with three goals in one minute and 10 seconds. Two more would follow.
“It could have been 3-0 or 4-0,” said Grossman. “Instead, it was 5-1 the other way.”
Moving forward
Overshadowed by the losses were stretches of really good play.
“We did a lot of really positive things,” said Grossman.
And?
“We have work to do to get to be the team we want to be,” he added.
Priority No. 1 is to get healthy.
Early in the Minnetonka game, Presley Pergande suffered a season-ending knee injury.
“That’s a big loss,” said Grossman.
Pergande’s replacement is expected to be a mix of Grace Carlson and Bridget Bullis.
“Grace stepped in and played really well the other night,” said the coach. “Bullis had always been a defenseman until we moved her up to forward. We’ll move her back and she’ll share minutes with Grace.”
The Minnetonka game would also mark the return of Grace Kuipers.
“She’s back,” said Grossman, “but at about 50%.”
Rest will help.
“We all need some down time,” said Grossman.
Eden Prairie returns to play on Thursday (today) with the start of the 11th annual Mid-Winter Meltdown Tournament. Eden Prairie and Rosemount are slated to play in the opening round (5:45 p.m.). The tournament (Dec. 26-28) will be played at the Eden Prairie Community Center.