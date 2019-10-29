Both Eden Prairie and Hutchinson had something to prove going into Friday's Section 2AAA quarterfinal volleyball match.
The No. 4-seeded Eagles wanted to prove that their No. 4 seed was justified. The Tigers wanted to prove otherwise.
After a section seeding vote, Eden Prairie and Hutchinson had tied for the No. 4. Eden Prairie won out in a tiebreaker.
On Friday, an energized Eden Prairie squad defeated Hutchinson 3-1.
“It's that time of the year,” said Eden Prairie coach Chad Becker. “There's that sense of urgency and the seniors know it. If you don't go all out and give everything you have, you'll be left with regret.”
It goes without saying that a loss would also end your season.
On Friday, Eden Prairie defeated Hutchinson 25-17, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-20.
“We passed a good test,” said Becker, “and still got out of there in four.”
Prior to the end-of-the-regular-season Saint Michael-Albertville Fall Classic, Hutchinson had won five matches in a row.
At the Fall Classic, they took a set from No. 3-ranked Wayzata.
“They have two big middles,” said Becker, “and they were playing well.”
On Friday, Eden Prairie played better and served better.
“We had talked about being more aggressive with our serve,” said the coach. “If we could do that, it would take them out of system and neutralize their middles. That's what happened.”
And?
“We had time to prep,” said Becker. “During the regular season, you finish a match, turn around and then play someone else.”
When asked to identify the best part of Friday's match, Becker mentions losing the third set.
“We didn't dwell on it,” he said. “We moved on and won it in four.”
Surprise
Across the river and at the same time Eden Prairie was playing, No. 8-seeded Chaska upset the No. 1-seeded Shakopee Sabers.
“It's not too often that a No. 8 seed goes on the road and upsets a No. 1,” said Becker. “They're clearly playing at a high level.”
On Tuesday, No. 4-seeded Eden Prairie was scheduled to host No. 8-seeded Chaska. No. 2-seeded Minnetonka and No. 3-seeded New Prague would meet in the other semifinal.
While Eden Prairie didn't play Chaska this year, Becker said he thinks he knows what makes them tick.
“They like to play fast,” he said. “That makes them hard to defend. Their speed also makes it hard to set a good block.”
Eden Prairie will counter with good defense and an aggressive serve.
“I like our offense too,” added Becker.
The Eden Prairie vs. Chaska winner advances to Saturday's Section 2AAA championship match. The winner of Minnetonka vs. New Prague will host. Saturday's match begins at 7 p.m.