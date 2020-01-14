After the No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team defeated Wayzata 75-55 on Friday, a NorthstarHoops writer tweeted that Wayzata might be the best 2-10 team of all time.
On paper, the Trojans look the part. At the beginning of the season, they were ranked in the Top 10. At the end of December, when they started to get healthy, they beat then No. 3-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall 83-74. They’d follow their Cretin win with a 44-point victory over St. Thomas Academy.
Eden Prairie was less than 100% when it beat Wayzata on Friday. Connor Christensen didn’t play and Drake Dobbs hadn’t practiced in three days. Brenden Donohue would be out, as would Lucas Dunford.
And?
Dobbs scored a game-high 20 points.
“Not bad for a guy who was a game time decision,” said Eden Prairie coach David Flom. “He played like he always plays. He’s just so tough.”
Miles Frisch added 18 points, Johns Henry 17 and Austin Andrews 14.
Kody Williams led Wayzata with 14 points.
Century mark
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 100-67.
The question wasn’t whether the Eagles would win — at halftime, Eden Prairie led 66-32 — but whether they’d score 100 points.
“I didn’t think we would,” said Flom.
Chris Nyland’s three-pointer landed the Eagles right on the mark.
“For those guys to do it was a lot of fun,” said Flom, who had all his starters on the bench.
Andrews scored a game-high 19 points. Nyland added 18, Frisch 15, Henry 13, Christensen and Will Foster 11 apiece.
Still perfect
The two wins lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 12-0.
Note: Eden Prairie and Tartan are the only undefeated teams in Class 4A. It bears mentioning that Eden Prairie’s resume includes wins over No. 3-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 4-ranked Eastview, No. 5-ranked Chaska, No. 6-ranked Shakopee and No. 8-ranked East Ridge.
Tartan hasn’t played a team ranked in the top 10.
And?
On Thursday, Eden Prairie plays No. 7-ranked Hopkins. On Saturday, the Eagles meet No. 2-ranked Park Center.
“Both of those teams just lost,” said Flom, of Hopkins and Park Center. “Hopkins lost by 20 to DeLaSalle and Park Center fell to Armstrong.
“Dain (Dain Dainja) didn’t play against Armstrong,” he added, “but I’m guessing we’ll see him on Saturday.”
Thursday’s (today’s) game against Hopkins is at Hopkins (7 p.m.). Saturday’s Eden Prairie vs. Park Center game will be played at 4:15 p.m. at Anoka Ramsey Community College.