The Eden Prairie High School girls Nordic ski team trailed first-place Edina by two places after Monday’s Section 2AA classic ski race.
At the same time, Eden Prairie held a three-place lead over third-place Minneapolis Washburn.
The afternoon skate race would determine who advances to the state meet. Finish in the top-two and you’re headed north to the state meet. Third-place goes home.
“Edina skated really well and pulled away,” said Eden Prairie coach Doug Boonstra. “We thought that might happen, as they had a fast skate race at last week’s conference race.”
One of Eden Prairie’s skiers fell during the afternoon race, costing her team two places. Washburn gained another place along the way.
“It was nerve-racking,” said Boonstra. “We’re running the numbers. It’s easy math.”
The pursuit race ended with Eden Prairie and Washburn tied for second-place with 358 points apiece. First-place Edina counted 374 points.
A tiebreaker would determine a second-place winner.
“They use the cumulative time of your top-four skiers,” said Boonstra. “Turns out, it wasn’t that close.”
And?
Eden Prairie is headed to state!
“The official told me as I was sitting on the steps,” said Boonstra. “Finally. We’ve been on the short end of those situations a bunch of times, and it felt good to be on the good end, especially when your top three finishers are seniors.”
Rachel Boelke, who missed out on going to state last year because of a bad back, paced Eden Prairie with an eighth-place finish (29:04.4). Liesl Paulsen finished 11th (29:35.6), Kareena Bovitz 12th (29:38.9) and Ella Bakken 15th (30:39.8).
Silje Busklein, Eleanor Thomas and Mila Finch finished 16, 22 and 23.
Spears qualifies
Senior captain Zach Spears skied to an individual state-qualifying finish by placing fourth overall (24.43.9) in the boys race.
Ninth-grader Benon Brattebo missed out on grabbing one of six qualifying slots by finishing ninth.
“He was in the top-six after the classic race,” said Boonstra, “but couldn’t hold it.
“We talked in between races,” he added. “He skied his best, but got beat by some hard chargers. He had a great day.”
As a team, Eden Prairie would finish sixth (315 points).
Minneapolis Southwest (392) and Minneapolis Washburn (362) finished one and two.
“Had we been healthy,” said Boonstra, “we might have finished third. But we weren’t and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Eden Prairie’s top-four included Spears (fourth-place), Brattebo (18th, 26:32.1), Nile Timmerman (33rd, 28:16.5) and Anthony Hilligoss(34th, 28:29.3).
Riley Marble and Connor Holm finished 43 and 47.
State
The state Nordic ski meet is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“One poll has our girls ranked No. 11,” said Boonstra, “but I think they’ll finish better than that.”
Will he discuss Eden Prairie’s ranking?
“Another source of motivation,” answered Boonstra.
Spears is ranked 15th.