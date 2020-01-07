About eight years ago, the Loppet High School Invite at Theodore Wirth Park was established as an alternative to the Messabi East Nordic Invite at Giants Ridge.
“It's not two days, it's not $2,000 and we're not missing school,” said Eden Prairie coach Doug Boonstra. “The meet started at 8:30 Saturday morning and ended before noon.”
Fourteen schools participated. There was room for 16.
The format is loosely based on the new state format – skate race, classic race and sprint relay race.
“We could enter three skiers in the skate race, three in classic and then two relay teams,” said Boonstra. “That's 10 skiers. At state, you ski both classic and skate races. On Saturday, you weren't allowed to do that.”
And?
The Eden Prairie girls team won girls competition, beating a good Edina team 344-310.
Irondale and Prior Lake tied for third with 288 points. St. Louis Park finished fourth with 275 points.
Individually, Eden Prairie counted four podium finishes.
Rachel Boelke finished second in the classic race (15:23.19).
“I actually thought she finished first,” said Boonstra. “There were three heats and a girl in the third heat beat her by less than a second.”
First place counted 15:22.76.
Ella Bakken finished fourth in the classic race (15:42.04).
Liesl Pauslsen (13:31.61) and Kareena Bovitz (13:54.68) finished third and fourth in the skate race.
Mila Finch and Eleanor Thomas finished third in the sprint relay (16:17.26).
Fincha and Thomas are both freshmen.
Boys third
The Eden Prairie boys team finished third (311 points), one spot behind St. Paul Central (328 points), two behind Minneapolis Southwest (330 points).
Prior Lake (290 points) and Minneapolis South (284 points) finished four and five.
“Southwest is ranked No. 1,” added Boonstra.
Zach Spears counted the boys team's only podium finish.
“Zach won the skate race,” said Boonstra.
Spears posted an 11:13.75. Second-place clocked 11:16.26.
Eden Prairie's Connor Holm finished fifth (11:57.63).
At eighth-place, Benon Brattebo counted Eden Prairie's fastest classic finish (13:36.08).
Ethan Kolland and Riley Marble finished 10th in the sprint relay (14:47.68).
Work through
Boonstra characterized Saturday's results as “decent.”
“We been training all week at Maplelag,” said the coach. “We weren't rested and we weren't tapered.
“We had also been battling through some injuries,” he added. “It (Saturday) was a nice day and we skied pretty well.”