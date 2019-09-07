With the Eden Prairie defense doing defensive things, Coach Mike Grant burned his final timeout with just 36 seconds remaining in the first half of Friday's game against Woodbury.
Eden Prairie was leading 7-0 and Grant wanted the ball back.
The Eagles caught a Woodbury punt kicked from inside its 10-yard line at the 40. The Eagles’ Sam Thomas then rattled off a 27-yard run.
Eden Prairie hurried to the line of scrimmage and quarterback David Warren-Mitchell spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Eden Prairie was going to run one more play and kick a field goal, right?
Grant called a play his Eagles hadn’t run in years. It called for the quarterback to hand the ball off before slipping off into the flat. Warren-Mitchell handed the ball off to Ben Sather, who then threw a perfect pass to a wide open Warren-Mitchell.
The clock was reading 10 seconds when Warren–Mitchell crossed the goal line.
The first half ended with Eden Prairie leading 14-0.
Oxygen
Woodbury opened the second half by driving inside Eden Prairie territory.
Eden Prairie’s defense forced a fumble and linebacker Dan Knudsen scooped the loose ball and raced 50 yards for a touchdown.
The score increased the Eagles’ lead to 21-0.
Eden Prairie kicked off and Woodbury opened its next possession with a pass play.
Royals’ quarterback Jake Wenzel was hit as he released the ball. Knudsen caught the ball before it hit the ground and raced 25 yards the other way for his second score in less than 1 minute.
“We need oxygen on the sideline,” said Knudsen. “I was dying.”
Suffice to say, the junior linebacker had never scored on back-to-back plays before.
“It was crazy,” he added.
Knudsen’s second touchdown moved the scoreboard to 28-0.
Five for five
With 1:38 remaining in the quarter, Fred Zach (No. 5) scored his fifth touchdown of the season.
Like the others, it came from inside the 5-yard line.
The touchdown was set up by a Cade Kramer catch and a Johnny Hartle run.
Woodbury scored four minutes into the fourth quarter on a quarterback keeper.
The points were the first points scored against Eden Prairie’s defense this season.
Eden Prairie answered right back with quarterback Jack Hedlund getting the edge before beating a Woodbury defender to the pylon.
Final score: Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 7.
Numbers
Oddly, Woodbury outgained Eden Prairie in total offense 340-292.
On the flip side, the Eagles were much more efficient. Eden Prairie averaged 8.4 yards per rushing attempt, and 9.8 yards per pass attempt.
The Royals averaged 6.9 and 6.1.
Individually, Sam Thomas paced the Eagles rushing attack, running seven times for 84 yards. Hartle ran five times for 57 yards.
Warren-Mitchell completed 7-8 passes for 79 yards.
Kramer caught seven passes for 78 yards.
The victory improved the No. 1-ranked Eagles’ record to 2-0. Eden Prairie returns to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Minnetonka.