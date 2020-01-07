The first race at Friday's Eden Prairie vs. Breck/Blake boys swim meet was decided by 0.14 seconds.
Breck/Blake touched out Eden Prairie (Eric Howard, Alex Deng, Yash Salunke and Carter Doolittle) in the 200 medley relay 1:40.00 – 1:40.14.
In the 100 backstroke, the meet's third to last event, Eden Prairie's Finn Bloch touched out Breck/Blakes's Nam Truong 56.58 – 56.69.
Yes, the meet was that close.
As a team, Eden Prairie defeated Breck/Blake 94-91.
“It came down to the end,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston. “It was fun and it was competitive, the kind of meet you want at this time of the year.”
Deng and Soren Dunn would win two events each. Deng won the 200 IM (1:54.65) and 100 breaststroke (57.05), Dunn the 200 freestyle (1:47.66) and 100 freestyle (47.79).
Jake Derouin won the 500 freestyle (4:56.41), Finn the 100 backstroke (56.58).
Maroon and Gold
On Saturday, Eden Prairie placed seventh in the 13-team Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational.
“Our times were a little faster than I thought they'd be for this time of the season,” said Boston. “That's what makes it fun.”
The fact that Eden Prairie won three events is impressive.
“The guys were swimming against a suited field,” said the coach.
Dunn won the 50 (21.42) and 100 (47.50) freestyle races, Deng the 100 breaststroke (56.45).
Note: Dunn won the 50 freestyle by 0.01 seconds (21.42-21.43).
Edina 1st
Edina won Saturday's meet with a team-best 529.50 points. Omaha Creighton Prep finished second with 490 points, Wayzata finished third with 414 points. Minnetonka (370.50), Chaska-Chanhassen (321), Stillwater (315) and Eden Prairie (283) finished four, five, six and seven.
Note: Most of the top teams were wearing fast suits.
“The team from Omaha can get their state cuts at any time or any place,” said Boston. “They come here rested and ready to swim in a fast pool. They see some really good competition and then they move on.”
Why other teams wear fast suits in the middle of the season is a mystery.
“We're not going to suit now,” said Boston, “It's not what we do and we won't worry about it until it matters.”
Eden Prairie will wear its fast suits at the section meet.