On Saturday, Aug. 17, Eden Prairie coach Rob St. Clair posted the varsity roster for the 2019 Eden Prairie High School boys soccer team.
It’s bookended by captain and all-conference defender Carver Magnani and captain and all-conference forward Tyler Beaupre.
“We’ve got Carver playing back and Tyler playing up,” said St. Clair. “When you have that, you’re pretty much in every game.”
Outside of the two captains, St. Clair said this year’s team trends young.
“We could start as many as four to five sophomores,” said the coach. “They each come with their own calling cards, but they’re definitely skilled.”
When asked about scoring goals, St. Clair’s answer starts with Beaupre.
“He can do it all,” he said. “Luke Hernandez has great foot skill and can turn on time and Abdul Mohammed can finish.
“At the end of the day,” he added, “we have a skilled midfield that should be capable of creating great opportunities.”
Along with Magnani, Eden Prairie’s defense (back) features Christian Vasquez, Henry Hussmann and Troy Johnson.
Senior Charles Neale is Eden Prairie’s No. 1 keeper. Carson Bell will serve as his backup.
Early bird
St. Clair’s Eagles are slated to play their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“I can remember early starts,” he said, “but never this early. Saturday is the earliest we can go.”
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Chanhassen.
Eden Prairie opens Lake Conference play on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the first day of school, with an away game at Buffalo.
That following Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts St. Michael-Albertville.
“Other than knowing that they were the two powerhouses in the Mississippi 8 Conference, I don’t much about them,” said St. Clair, of the two newest members of the Lake Conference. “I do know we get them both in the first week of the season.”
Eden Prairie will also get Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata fairly early.
“All three of those teams graduated a bunch of really good players,” said St. Clair. “How good they are depends on how quickly they reload.”
Preseason Lake Conference favorite?
“If I have to pick,” said St. Clair, “I’d probably pick Edina.”
Eden Prairie?
“We had a really good first week of practice,” said the coach. “The guys came in fit and they came in focused.
“I don’t know,” he added, “but I have a good feeling about this team.”