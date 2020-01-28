After winning his 500th game, Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith joked about how much he’s looking forward to win No. 501.
“Turns out, that was a bad joke,” he said. “Now more than ever, I’m looking for 501.”
On Thursday, Jan. 23, Eden Prairie fell 2-1 to Wayzata.
“Going 0-4 on the power play equals a loss,” said Smith.
On Saturday, No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie gave away leads of 3-1 and 4-2 en route to a 5-4 loss to Blake.
“We’re making it hard for ourselves,” said Smith. “We didn’t play well defensively and we didn’t score on the power play.”
Eden Prairie’s inability to hold two two-goal lead was what was most bothersome.
“It was more about us not finishing than getting beat,” said Smith.
Does it matter?
“It’s going to sound dumb,” said Smith, “but both those teams played with more desire than we did. Wayzata was coming off a hard loss and Blake can be really good. Last year, they beat us at their place when we let them hang around. On Saturday, they did the same thing.”
Ouch
In the Wayzata loss, the Trojans scored a pair of first period goals.
Eden Prairie (Riku Brown) scored early in the third, but couldn’t get the game-tying goal.
Eden Prairie outshot Wayzata 15-3 in the final period.
In the game against Blake, Eden Prairie jumped ahead 2-0 on goals from Jake Luloff and Carter Batchelder.
Blake cut the Eagles’ lead to 2-1 before John Mittelstadt restored Eden Prairie’s two-goal lead with a goal at the 15:47 mark of the first period.
Blake cut the lead in half before Luke Mittelstadt made it 4-2 midway through the third period.
Blake answered with three unanswered goals, scoring the game-winner with seven minutes left in the third period.
“When things go south,” said Smith, “guys try to do too much on their own. That’s what happened on Saturday.”
The two losses dropped Eden Prairie’s overall record to 13-4-1. More importantly, it strengthens Prior Lake’s No. 1-seed argument.
“I’d say it’s theirs to lose,” said Smith. “Records are similar and they have the head-to-head.”
Prior Lake is 12-4-3 and beat Eden Prairie by a 5-3 score in December.
Help
Eden Prairie stands to get better with the addition of Jackson Blake.
Blake, who has been sitting out a year after transferring from Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, became eligible to play varsity hockey on Jan. 28.
“We go from a three-line team to a team that can actually play four,” said Smith. “He’ll play on our top line. He’ll make our power play better and he’ll made our kill better.”
Blake, who grew up playing with his Eden Prairie teammates, has played junior varsity games in December and January.
His varsity debut is set for Thursday (today) when Eden Prairie hosts Buffalo. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Edina.