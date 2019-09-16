Presale tickets for Friday's Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee high school football game at the Minnesota Vikings' Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center Stadium will be available for purchase Tuesday and Wednesday at the Eden Prairie High School Activities Office.
- What: Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee football game
- When: Friday at 7 p.m.
- Where: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center Stadium, 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan MN 55121
- Cost: $7 adults, $5 students, parking is free
Tickets can be purchased Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Student Activities office at Eden Prairie High School. Tickets can also be purchased at TCO Stadium before the game.