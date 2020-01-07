With an overall record of 9-2-1, the No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team isn't a lock at Section 2AA's No. 1 seed.
“Losing to Prior Lake didn't help,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith, “it only complicates things.”
Prior Lake's overall record is 8-4-1.
Eden Prairie defeated Chaska (5-7-1) and Chaska defeated Prior Lake. Holy Family is 7-7, Minnetonka 6-7.
On Thursday, Prior Lake beat Eden Prairie 5-3.
“We had a couple bad turnovers at the start of the game,” explained Smith, “and both ended in the back of the net.
“We were the better team 5-on-5,” he added.
There lies the problem. Prior Lake took five penalties for 10 minutes, Eden Prairie six penalties for 31 minutes.
A bigger problem is Eden Prairie's health.
Carter Batchelder left Saturday's game after his first shift. Drew Holt was injured late in the game. Tyler Johnson was sick.
“That's not why we lost,” said Smith. “Prior Lake deserves credit. They made plays.”
The kicker was the Lakers' game-winning goal.
“After Steeves (Ben Steeves) tied the game at 3-3, they scored off a faceoff,” said Smith. “It was like the Townsend (Teddy Townsend) goal that made SportsCenter.”
Prior Lakes' fifth goal came against an empty net.
Eden Prairie outshot the Lakers 33-24.
Steeves, Kam Langfels and Reagan Shepherd scored Eden Prairie goals.
Rebound
On Saturday, Eden Prairie defeated Buffalo 8-0.
Steeves scored twice. Johnson, Holt, Langfels, Jake Luloff, Mason Langenbrunner and Luke Mittelstadt scored lone goals.
Eli Andrews was credited with the shutout.
The Eagles outshot the Bison 38-12.
“We got back to playing like we need to play,” said Smith.
Eden Prairie played eight games during the break.
“That's probably too much,” said Smith.
Eden Prairie had also played just two of its first 12 games at home, but that's about to change.
“We're home for eight of our next nine,” said Smith.
On Friday at 7 p.m., Eden Prairie hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Duluth East.