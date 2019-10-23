Since the big maple tree in the back yard has been slow on its color change, I fed the birds and then took the dog for a walk on Sunday.
I had mowed a couple days earlier and the scattered leaves in the yard could wait a couple more days before I would mow/mulch again.
As I left the driveway, my neighbor, who is just learning the homeowner game, was packing leaves in a Honda mower bag. She would then carry the bag to the back of the yard and dump the leaves in the woods.
Nope, I hadn’t seen that before.
Protip: If you’re moving leaves, the bigger the bag the better.
I suggested going to a mattress store and asking for a mattress bag. If they don’t just give you one, they’ll sell you one for a couple bucks.
Do you know how many leaves you can pack into a queen-sized mattress bag?
I walked the equivalent of few blocks and saw neighbor friend of mine putting his leaf blower away. At the end of his driveway stood, in a marching band formation, a collection of 20-some already-full paper leaf bags.
He has a lot of trees in his yard. If I had to guess, I’d say about half his leaves are still in those trees, meaning he gets to fill 20-some bags again.
I told him so, and moved on.
A couple houses further down the road, I saw what looked to be a teen boy filling a yard-waste canister. He’d rake the leaves onto a snow shovel and then tip the shovel into the container.
Nope, I hadn’t seen that before.
Right way?
I get it, there’s lots of way to rid your yard of leaves.
Are you moving the eaves or are you sending them away?
If you’re moving leaves, a backpack blower is the cat’s meow. If all you’re doing is moving piles, err rows, of leaves from Point A to Point B, blowers are golden.
There’s also the question of frequency. Would you rather plow through one big, almost unbearable, job or would you like to split the work between two or three more manageable jobs?
You can ask the same question in January. Would you rather shovel one 8-inch snow or two 4s?
Bagging has its own set of rules. The big plastic yard-waste canisters work best, but only for small yards and small trees.
My dad has come full circle on his leaf-removing operation. After starting with plastic bags, he switched to the more environmentally friendly biodegradable paper bags. Today, he’s filling reusable plastic cans.
Note: As part of its yard waste collection service, the city of Minneapolis will dump reusable containers if they’re 32-38 gallons in size, have sturdy handles and weigh no more than 40 pounds.
Who knew?
My dad shared his own protip: Instead of gatherings leaves with his gloved hands, he uses a pair of Frisbee discs.
“You can pick up more leaves,” he said.
Nope, I hadn’t heard of that one.