The first rule of playoff hockey is that higher seeded teams never sell hope.
If you think you can’t, you can’t.
The No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team opened Friday’s Section 2AA quarterfinal game against No. 7-seeded Prior Lake by scoring two goals in the first seven minutes. Grace Kuipers scored both goals.
As a hope killer, Eden Prairie (Nora Wagner) scored its third goal with just 12 seconds remaining in the period. Eden Prairie was shorthanded.
The Eagles (Sydney Langseth and Wagner) added two more goals in the second period.
Langseth scored a second goal in the third and Kuipers completed her hat trick.
Final score: Eden Prairie 7, Prior Lake 0.
Molly Goergen was credited with the shutout.
Shots on goal favored Eden Prairie 41-15
Next
With its win, Eden Prairie advances to Tuesday’s Section 2AA semifinals, where it will meet No. 3-seeded Holy Family, 4-2 winners over No. 6-seeded Bloomington Jefferson.
Tuesday’s game, at Baemar Arena, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The other semifinal, set for 6 p.m., features Top-seeded Minnetonka vs. No. 4-seeded Shakopee.
Minnetonka defeated No. 8-seeded New Prague 5-0. Shakopee defeated No. 5-seeded Chaska/Chanhassen 4-1.
The Section 2AA championship game, at Braemar, is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.