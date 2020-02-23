Members of the No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team were a somber bunch when they left the ice following the first period of Saturday’s Section 2AA semifinal with No. 3-seeded Minnetonka.
In silence, they marched to the locker room trailing the Skippers 1-0 (Minnetonka’s Teddy Lagerback scored nine minutes into the game).
A different Eden Prairie team left the ice following the second period.
“That’s how we play,” shouted one player. “One more,” yelled another.
The Eagles had just played their best period of the year.
Ben Steeves, a Mr. Hockey candidate, knotted the game at 1-1 ninety seconds into the second period. Four minutes later, he’d give Eden Prairie a 2-1 lead.
And?
An Eden Prairie power play goal (Carter Batchelder) with just under one minute remaining in the second period lifted Eden Prairie to a 3-1 lead.
Thirty one seconds later, John Mittelstadt scored to make it 4-1.
Question: What happened?
“Urgency,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith. “We played like our backs were against the wall.”
Eden Prairie’s season was two periods away from ending. It doesn’t get more “backs against the wall” than that.
Checking boxes
One observer shared his keys to victory. For Eden Prairie to win, he said, the Eagles would need multiple goals from its top line. He said Eden Prairie would need to stay out of the penalty box, score on the power play and get good goaltending.
In that all-important second period, Eden Prairie checked everyone of those boxes.
Its top line – Steeves, John Mittelstadt and Jackson Blake – scored three goals. It took only one penalty and scored on the power play (Batchelder). Goalie Axel Rosenlund was perfect, stopping 8 of 8 shots.
One more
Eden Perfect played the third period like it played the second.
Thirteen minutes into the period, Riku Brown’s power play goal extended Eden Prairie’s lead to 5-1.
Will Britton scored on an empty net with just two seconds remaining. The goal was Britton’s first of his varsity career.
Final score: Eden Prairie 6, Minnetonka 1.
Shots on goal favored Eden Prairie 33-25.
As Eden Prairie left the ice following the game, one Eagle shouted “statement.” A teammate yelled, “Ucci.”
Yes, Eden Prairie made a statement. And yes, the Eagles are headed to Mariucci Arena.
On Wednesday, Eden Prairie and No. 4-seeded Chaska, 4-1 winners over top-seeded Prior Lake, play for a Section 2AA championship. The scheduled start (Section 2AA plays after the Section 6AA title game) is 8 p.m.