No. 8-seeded Chaska Hawks had entered Tuesday's Section 2AAA semifinal volleyball match having pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Section 2AAA history.
Last Friday, the Hawks traveled to Shakopee and thumped (3-1) the No. 1-seeded/No. 5-ranked Sabers.
On Tuesday, they set their sights on No. 4-seeded Eden Prairie.
After opening the match with 10-3 first-set lead, Chaska had the look of invincibility.
But Eden Prairie called timeout and rallied its way to a 25-17 first-set victory.
Credit Emma O'Connell and a serve that flipped a 10-3 deficit into a 14-10 lead.
Chaska answered right back with a convincing 25-14 second-set win.
The Hawks then won the third set 25-18.
Eden Prairie could either fight back or bow out.
The Eagles chose to fight.
Another hot streak – Eden Prairie scored seven straight points after trailing 14-12 – pushed the Eagles to a 25-19 fourth-set win.
Mallorey Madson's strong serve played a staring role.
Momentum had changed, or had it?
Eden Prairie opened the deciding fifth set by winning three straight points.
Chaska answered back with six, counting big swings from sophomore Mallory Heyer.
After building 9-6 and 11-9 leads, Chaska closed out Eden Prairie 15-11.
The loss ended Eden Prairie's season as well as the high school volleyball careers of seniors Katy Kraemer, Izzy Thorne, Emma Martinson, Abby Horn, Emma O'Connell and Allison Riester.
Eden Prairie finished its season with an 18-11 overall record.
Chaska moves on to face No. 2-seeded/No. 6-ranked Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA title match.
In Tuesday's other semifinal, Minnetonka blanked No. 3-seeded New Prague 3-0.
The Section 2AAA championship is set for Saturday at 5 p.m., at Prior Lake High School.