Of the 50 dancers that make up the Eden Prairie High School dance team, only 12 are considered “rookies.”
“We have an awesome senior class,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Howells. “The majority have been on the team for four years. They’re strong in leadership and they’re strong in ability.”
Eden Prairie fields three Jazz teams and two kick teams.
There was a music reveal before the start of the season.
Since, choreography has partnered with the music. The results are routines, both Jazz and kick, that are supposed “Wow!”
Ten points of a team’s final score are dedicated to what has been dubbed “routine effectiveness.”
In layman’s terms, that means eye test.
“Choreography and music are the biggest parts of a score,” said Howells, “talent and ability are big, as are dedication and passion.”
Key is to have equal part of all of the above.
“You can’t get by with just choreography and music,” said Howells, “and talent and ability isn’t enough. You need those things, but you also have to work hard, you have to be dedicated and you have to have a passion for training and dancing.”
Like other Eden Prairie sports teams, the Eden Prairie dance team hits the weight room.
“Not too many other dance teams do that,” said Howells.
Eden Prairie trains with a ballet professional and meets with a yoga instructor.
Progress
While Eden Prairie has been practicing its Jazz and kick routines, neither is a finished product.
“We’re five weeks into the season and have our first conference meet on Thursday,” said Howells. “That’s not a lot of time.
“You’re always adjusting,” said added. “It might be transitions or it might be difficulty. Scores dictate what you do."
Constants are practices centered around technique and execution.
“Routines grow as scores grow,” said Howells.
Section 2AAA
The section realignment that goes into effect this year didn’t do much to change Section 2AAA.
“The talent level in Section 2AAA has been incredible,” said Howells. “It's still there.”
Section 2AAA includes the likes of Chaska, Chanhassen, Edina, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Wayzata.
And?
“We’re all fighting for those tickets to state,” said Howells.