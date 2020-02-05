In an attempt to both congratulate and acknowledge, the Eden Prairie Eden Prairie High School student activities office orchestrated a signing celebration on Wednesday (today), traditionally, the first day a high school senior could sign a binding National Letter of Intent with an NCAA member school.
Note: There are multiple “signing days” encompassing all sports. There is also an early signing period.
On Wednesday, the Eden Prairie High School student activities office celebrated 17 senior signings. Signees represented six different sports and 16 different schools.
Signees included Austin Andrews (University of Minnesota Duluth, basketball), Rachel Boelke (University of Minnesota Duluth, soccer), Maggie Brown (University of Southern California, lacrosse), Carrie Byrnes (Brown University, hockey), Connor Christensen (Dartmouth College, basketball), Drake Dobbs (Liberty University, basketball), John Henry (University of Sioux Falls, basketball), Claire Kuipers (St. Anselm College, hockey), Sydney Langseth (Minnesota State University, Mankato, hockey), Natalie Mazurek (University of South Dakota, basketball), Nneka Obiazor (Youngstown State University, basketball), Katelyn Pennell (University of Richmond, swimming), Adrienne Peterson (Florida Atlantic University, swimming), Kylie Rydland (Penn State University, swimming), Chloe Skogg (US Naval Academy, swimming), Izzy Thorne (University of Minnesota, rowing) and Claire Willet (University of Wisconsin – Madison, rowing).