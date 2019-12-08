A week ago Saturday, the No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie High School boys basketball team opened its 2019-20 campaign with a nine-point win (56-47) over No. 3-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Eden Prairie thumped Burnsville 89-54 in its home opener.
On Saturday, the Eagles moved to 3-0 with a 79-58 win over No. 4-ranked Prior Lake.
And?
On Saturday, Cretin defeated Minnehaha Academy, No. 1 in Class 2A, 79-66.
Note: The Minnesota Basketball Hub had just published an article titled, “Is star-studded Minnehaha Academy the state’s best team ever?”
“Solidifies our win over Cretin,” added Eden Prairie coach David Flom.
While obviously pleased with his team’s play on the floor, Flom has been most pleased with his team’s approach.
“The guys have gone into every practice, every film and every learning opportunity with a great amount of maturity,” he said. “You never question their effort or focus. It’s always been there.”
To be sure, Eden Prairie is returning four starters in Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen, Drake Dobb and John Henry.
“Returning experience helps,” he added, “as we’re already playing at a high level. The challenge is going to be maintaining that level of play over the next four months.”
Lakers
Saturday’s Eden Prairie vs. Prior Lake game was part of the Breakdown Tipoff Classic at Hopkins High School.
It was also a rematch of last year’s Section 2-4A championship game.
On Saturday, the Eagles led the Lakers 40-31 at halftime and then stretched its lead to 49-31 with three straight 3s to open the second half.
Final score: Eden Prairie 79, Prior Lake 58.
Andrews paced the Eagles with 21 points. Dobbs added 17.
Marquette-bound Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 26 points. Tyree Ihenacho added 16.
The win lifted Eden Prairie to 3-0 and dropped Prior Lake to 2-1.
Eden Prairie returns to action Thursday (today) with a home game against an Eastview team that will most likely be ranked No. 2 this week.
On Saturday, the Lightning defeated No. 8 Wayzata 98-82.
“We played them in the consolation bracket of last year’s state tournament,” said Flom. “Like us, they return almost everyone.”
Last March, Eden Prairie defeated Eatview 76-65 in Class 4A’s consolation finals game.
Thursday’s rematch, at Eden Prairie High School, is set for 7 p.m.