No. 2-seeded Farmington shot lights out in the first half of Wednesday’s state quarterfinal game against unseeded Eden Prairie, sinking eight of 12 three-point attempts.
One of these Tigers’ three-pointers banked in off the backboard.
Remember that.
In spite of making just three of six three-pointers, Eden Prairie was still in the game.
At halftime, Eden Prairie trailed 36-31.
Farmington made 13-27 first-half field goals, Eden Prairie 11-27.
And?
Eden Prairie’s Myra Moorjani made 6-6 free throws.
Farmington made 2-2.
The lead changed nine times in the first half. The scored was tied three times.
Rally
Eden Prairie’s perimeter defense tightened in the second half, as Farmington made just one of six three pointers.
Eden Prairie rallied.
At the 12:07 mark, the Eagles pulled to within 41-40 on a Destinee Bursch three-pointer.
Like a game of tug of war, Eden Prairie would inch closer to even and Farmington would power back.
Along the way, the Tigers made a free throw that hit the back iron, bounced three feet in the air and then dropped back down through the net.
Remember that.
At 2:59, Eden Prairie trailed 52-50.
One minute later, Farmington led 55-50.
Still, Eden Prairie wouldn’t go away.
A Bursch jumper made it 55-52 and then a Bursch steal and layup made it 55-54. She missed her and-one free throw.
With 41 seconds remaining, a controversial intentional foul call sent Farmington to the line.
After making one of two free throws, Farmington, leading 56-54, would inbound the ball from under the Eden Prairie basket.
Nia Holloway would get a steal and miss a layup.
After an Eden Prairie foul, the Tigers made one of two free throws to extend its lead to 57-54.
Eden Prairie’s last possession resulted in a turnover.
Farmington made one more free throw and the game ended with the Tigers hanging on to beat the Eagles 58-54.
Numbers
Bursch led Eden Prairie with 19 points. Nneka Obiazor added 11, Natalie Mazurek nine, Moorjani eight.
Peyton Blandin led Farmington with 18 points. Paige Kindseth added 13, Katelyn Mohr 11.
For the game, the Tigers made 9-18 three-pointers. The Eagles went 5-14.
Eden Prairie made 9-10 free throws, Farmington 9-16.
Game changer?
Farmington out-rebounded Eden Prairie 41-24.
Next
Eden Prairie’s loss drops the Eagles into the Class 4A consolation bracket.
On Thursday (today), it plays Lakeville North, who lost 67-58 to No. 3-seeded Saint Michael-Albertville.
Thursday's Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North game, at Concordia College, begins at noon.