The Mounds View boys cross-country team had been ranked No. 1 for much of the year. Eden Prairie had been ranked No. 1 and 2. White Bear Lake finished the regular season ranked No. 3 and No. 4-ranked St. Paul Highland Park’s roster includes the state’s fastest runner.
All four teams would be in the field for Saturday’s Class AA State meet.
Pre-meet, Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief said his Eagles could run a great race and win it all or run a great race and finish fourth.
“All four teams are really, really good,” he said.
On Saturday, Mounds View ran a great race and finished first with a meet-best 86 points. Eden Prairie finished one point behind with 87 points. St. Paul Highland Park finished third with 135 points. Edina (158) and Prior Lake (160) finished four and five.
Jake Derouin paced Eden Prairie with a 4th-place overall finish (15:40.2). Zach Spears finished 12th (15:57.4), Mohamed Mohamud 30th (16:13.6), Alex Guiterrez 37th (16:17.6) and Isaac Hartman 54th (16:31.3).
Jack Gschwendtner and Nile Timmerman finished 80 and 129.
Remove the runners not competing in the team competition and Eden Prairie’s top five finished 3, 7, 19, 25 and 33.
St. Paul Highland Park’s Oliver Paleen was the individual winner. He ran the 5K race in 15:25.2.
Derouin and Spears both earned All-State honors (top 25).
Paulsen 7th
Eden Prairie’s Liesl Paulsen, racing in her fifth state cross-country meet, counted a career-best 7th-place finish.
Paulsen’s goal was top-10. She ran the 5K course in 18:21.2.
Paulsen also earned All-State honors.
Teammate Abby Jirele, racing in her first state cross-country meet, finished 67th (19:17.3). Ella Bakken finished 77th (19:26.9).
Lake Conference teams Edina (55 points), Wayzata (109 points) and Saint Michael-Albertville (115 points) finished one, two and three in the team competition.