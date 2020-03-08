Before the season started, the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team had Saturday, March 7, circled on its calendar.
That’s the day of Class AA state championship game, and Eden Prairie had a date, it hoped.
A week ago, the Eagles inched closer to Saturday with a section-winning victory over Chaska.
On Thursday, No. 3-seeded Eden Prairie opened state tournament play with a 4-0 shutout of Lakeville South.
Like bees, the Eagles buzzed.
On Friday, Eden Prairie busted No. 2-seeded Blake by beating the Bears 4-1.
Again, the Eagles buzzed.
The win confirmed Saturday’s date.
Hill Murray would sit on the other side of the table. The Pioneers’ championship-game invitation had come with a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory over conference rival St. Thomas Academy.
And?
On Saturday, Hill Murray defeated Eden Prairie 4-1.
The Eagles buzz was a hum, ho-hum
“The best team won,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith.
Hill Murray scored first, making good on its only power play opportunity of the game. The goal came at the 9:38 mark of the first period.
The first period ended with the Pioneers leading 1-0. Shots on goal favored Hill Murray 7-5.
Hill Murray made it 2-0 four minutes into the second period.
“We were fighting it all game,” said Eden Prairie assistant coach Paul Ranheim. “It was a confidence thing, and we never got it going.”
With a little over one minute left in the second period, Hill Murray’s Charlie Stroble took the puck from just inside the blue line to behind the net. He’d finish with a beautiful wraparound.
The goal extended the Pioneers’ lead to 3-0.
Shots on goal through two periods favored Hill Murray 22-11.
End of story.
Hope/nope
Eden Prairie’s Ben Steeves got the Eagles on the scoreboard with his fourth goal of the tournament six minutes into the third period.
Five minutes later, Hill Murray would restore its three-goal lead.
Eden Prairie pulled its goal with a little more than four remaining, but neither team scored the rest of the way.
Final score: Hill Murray 4, Eden Prairie 1.
Eden Prairie finished its season with a 24-6-1 record. It won a Lake Conference title, it won a section championship and finished runner-up at the state tournament.
Eden Prairie wanted more.
“Sad end to a great season,” said Smith.