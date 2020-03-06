Senior Kai Stansberry caught the pass in front of the team benches, raced in all alone and then deftly fired the puck between the Lakeville South goalie’s pads.
When have we seen that before?
Thursday’s goal was Stansberry’s first of the season.
Eleven minutes later, defenseman Luke Mittelstadt beat his man in the slot, made a move in front of the net and then fired home his team’s second goal of the game.
Heading into the tournament, Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith talked about the importance of getting off to a fast start.
The first period ended with Eden Prairie leading 2-0. The Eagles didn’t commit a penalty and outshot the Cougars 11-4.
You can’t start better/faster than that.
The puck hit the back board and rebounded to the side of the net. Ben Steeves somehow caught the rebound and flicked it behind the goalie.
The play, at 3:18 mark of the second period, extended Eden Prairie’s lead to 3-0.
Heading into the tournament, Smith talked about putting teams away if presented the opportunity.
Eden Prairie was doing just that.
Eleven minutes later, again, Steeves made like Bobby Orr. After grabbing a loose puck, he circled at the circle, raced down the line and then flew through the crease, slapping home his second goal of the game in a single motion.
There’s a term for that: highlight-reel goal.
The second period ended with Eden Prairie leading 4-0. It was whistled for its first penalty of the game with less than a minute remaining in the period, yet still held the Cougars in check.
Finish
Lakeville South had a potential power play goal under review 39 seconds into the third period.
After a consulting a video replay, the head official ruled no goal.
The Lakeville South end of the ice grew quite.
If it’s impossible to suck the energy out of the Xcel Energy Center, Eden Prairie did the impossible.
The game ended with Eden Prairie cruising to a 4-0 shutout.
Stansberry scored the game-winning goal. Luke Mittelstadt scored once, Steeves twice.
Axel Rosenlund stopped 29 of 29 shots and was credited with the shutout.
Bears
Eden Prairie’s win, coupled with Blake’s 7-5 victory over Maple Grove, sets up a No. 3-seed vs. No. 2-seed semifinal.
Blake is seeded No. 2, Eden Prairie No. 3.
Blake defeated Eden Prairie 5-4 during the regular season (Eden Prairie held leads of 3-1 and 4-2).
Blake vs. Eden Prairie Part II will be played on the Xcel Energy Center ice on Friday (today) at 6 p.m.