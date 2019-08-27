Coach Kelly Boston thought she knew her Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team as it headed into Thursday's season opener against Chaska and Chanhassen.
Turns out, she recognized her Eagles, but barely.
“They surprised me,” said Boston. “Our top-end girls were better, stronger and faster than I thought they'd be.
“We had a great first meet,” she added.
Eden Prairie beat Chanhassen 96-82 and Chaska 105-73.
Expecting a win, Boston loaded her relays and then had her girls swim off-event individual races.
“Our medley relay went 47 (1:47.65),” she said. “We won state last year with a 1:44.”
And?
Eden Prairie's medley relay (Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland, Grace Logue and Faith Larsen) finished 0.2 of a second off a pool record set by an Abby Kapellar-led Minnetonka relay (2017).
“Our 400 relay (Ashley Platenberg, Larsen, Lorelei Schwab and Kaitlyn Pennell) went under the state cut,” she said, “and our 200 relay (Larsen, Platenberg, Pennell and Schwab) was at the state cut.”
While that's not supposed to happen in August, it's fun when it does.
In other good first-meet news, Briana Thornton won the diving competition with an all-time personal best 199.35. Teammates Rylee Dennin (181.75) and Mikaylie Sosnowski finished two and three.
Skogg went under 1:00 in the 100 butterfly, counting 59.57. Logue and Platenberg posted 25.30 and 25.49 in the 50 freestyle. Schwab went 54.68 in the 100 freestyle, Mallory Miller 5:21.34 in the 500 freestyle and eighth-grader Ella Drews 1:10.05 in the 100 breaststroke.
“Remember, the girls are coming off taper,” said Boston. “They're just getting in the water after their club seasons.”
In the Lake
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie opens its Lake Conference season with an away meet at Edina.
“We've never had a Lake meet in August before,” said the coach. “I'd rather see Edina later, but it is what it is.”
When asked about swimming against the defending state champions, Boston said she'll approach the meet like she would for any other high-end competition.
“I'll put the girls in position to do well,” she said, “and I'd expect that we'll have some really good races.”
But?
“I don't know who they have,” she said, “and they don't know who we have.”
You can bet both teams will have lots of good swims and dives.
Eden Prairie vs. Edina, at Edina, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (today).