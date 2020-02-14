Eagles? Ha!
For two games, the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team traded its Eagles persona for that of a busy bee.
Last Friday, Eden Prairie opened the Section 2AA playoff with a 7-0 win over Prior Lake. Eden Prairie outshot Prior Lake 41-15.
Tuesday, the No. 2-seeded Eagles defeated No. 3-seeded Holy Family 3-1.
The Eagles, err Bees, outshot the Fire 57-20. Grace Kuipers scored two goals, Sydney Langseth one.
Holy Family scored its lone goal with 39 seconds remaining.
Holy Family finished one for six on power play opportunities. Eden Prairie was zero for five.
Busy bees?
Holy Family had six power plays, yet finished with just 20 shots on goal.
Yes, Eden Prairie was swarming.
Next
On Friday, Eden Prairie and top-seeded Minnetonka meet in the Section 2AA championship game.
It will be the fourth meeting between Section 2AA's top two teams this season.
Minnetonka won the first two, Eden Prairie won the last one.
Prediction?
Eden Prairie will not count 57 shots on goal.
That doesn't mean it can't win.
“Our goal all season was to be playing on Friday, February 14,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman. “This is a pretty focused group.”
Minnetonka punched its section finals ticket on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Shakopee.
Eden Prairie is hoping for a game just like it, different outcome, of course.
“We're at our best in close games,” said Grossman.
Book it.
Minnetonka vs. Eden Prairie Part IV will be played Friday (today), at Braemar. The puck drops at 7 p.m