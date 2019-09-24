If the coach of a No. 2-ranked football team predicts a one-score win over a 1-2 team during the middle of a practice, do those words make a sound?
“It’s easy for the guys to look at their record,” said Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant, of facing Shakopee at the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Performance Center Stadium on Friday, “but they have a new offense, a big offensive line, a three-year starter at running back and a defense that plays 10 seniors.
“They should have beaten Prior Lake,” he added.
And?
“I told our coaches I was predicting a 14-7 win,” said Grant.
Eden Prairie ran just three plays in the first quarter on Friday. At halftime, it was sitting on minus 22 yards of offense.
“We played the worst half of our season and they played their best half,” said Grant, “yet we were only down 6-0.”
Shakopee scored the only points of the half on a fourth-and-goal play with 10 seconds remaining. The Sabers would then miss the extra point.
Adjustments
Eden Prairie opened the second half in a short-yardage formation.
“We started running the ball,” said Grant.
Eden Prairie’s opening drive of the second half ended in a 17-yard touchdown pass from David Warren-Mitchell to Mark Masters.
“We scored on third-and-goal from the 17,” said Grant. “We converted on a third-and-21 earlier in the drive.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, captain Ben Sather batted down an ill-advised option pitch, scooped a fortuitous bounce and raced the other way for a 74-yard score.
“He knew it was coming and made a great play,” said Grant.
The points extended Eden Prairie’s lead to 14-6.
Eden Prairie turned the Sabers over on downs at the 41-yard line with 2:06 remaining.
Eden Prairie rushed for a first down before running out the clock.
“People who love high school football saw a great game,” said Grant. “They’re a good team and that’s a good win.”
The victory lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 4-0. Shakopee fell to 1-3.
Numbers
Shakopee outgained Eden Prairie 255-139.
Note: The Eagles counted negative 22 yards in the first half.
“We were missing two starters on the offensive line, including Anton Lang, who might be our best lineman,” said Grant. “We’re learning and getting better. What’s great is that we’re still winning.”
Johnny Hartle ran 10 times for 61 yards, Fred Zach 10 times for 51 yards.
While quarterback Warren-Mitchell was tagged with seven rushing attempts for minus-25 yards (sacks), he completed 3-3 passes for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Connor Reynolds punted seven times and averaged 40 yards per punt.
Next
On Friday, Eden Prairie hosts No. 3-ranked Wayzata.
Like the Eagles, the Trojans are 4-0.
“A state championship caliber game during midseason,” said Grant. “That’s what makes our schedule so tough.”
Prediction?
“We’ll need to play better,” said the coach, “and we will.”
Friday’s game is Eden Prairie’s Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.