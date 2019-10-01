The goal 14-year-old Teddy Townsend scored off the faceoff with less than two seconds remaining in a March PWAA regional playoff game knotted arch-rival Wayzata at 2-2.
Eden Prairie would go on to not only win the game (Connor Crowley scored the game-winning goal in overtime) but a Peewee AA state championship.
Said goal, a snapshot of the craziest sorts, found its way on to an ESPN SportsCenter's Top-10 list.
“I've never scored a goal like that,” said Townsend. “I've never practiced it.”
If necessity is the mother of invention, Townsend's goal was Thomas Edison like.
In order to explain, picture a faceoff at the left circle with the game clock reading 0:02. Not having time to draw the puck back to a teammate, Townsend took the faceoff and fired (one motion) a rocket over the goalie's left shoulder. No one, including the net minder, saw it coming.
And yes, Townsend tried to do that.
What did his teammates think?
“A whole bunch of words came out,” said Townsend. “That's all I can remember.”
Epic EPCC
Throughout last week, the Eden Prairie Hockey Association tweeted about an “epic” season kick-off event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27.
What could it be, and why so epic?
The lines outside the doors leading to the Eden Prairie Community Center's ice rink swelled to the hundreds before the scheduled 5:45 p.m. opening.
The epic event, witnessed by a near full house, was a recorded announcement by ESPN's John Anderson and John Buccigross welcoming Townsend's goal to its Top-10 amateur Plays of the Year list.
The crowd, seeing the video message on a screen set up inside the rink, went wild.
“I knew it (SportsCenter recognition) was coming,” said Townsend, “but I thought it would be in front of a small group of people. I didn't think this would happen.”
Zamboni
ESPN had one of the EPCC's Zamboni wrapped with Townsend's name, and SC Top 10 honor, on it.
“It's kind of funny,” said Townsend, who was paraded around the ice on the Eden Prairie-red machine, “my dad used to be a Zamboni driver at BIG (Bloomington Ice Garden).”
There was also a ceremonious Top-10 ribbon cutting and a congratulatory message from Eden Prairie City Council member Brad Aho.
Lastly, Townsend's goal will be featured on SportsCenter on Oct. 10 (SC Top 10 Day).