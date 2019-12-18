Hopefully, you are surviving another holiday season and the snow blankets the woods and farms throughout most of the country. Winter is here and the white-tailed deer breeding season, called the rut, has come to an end for another year. However, the big white-tailed bucks are still wandering the woods lugging around their antlers like old worn-out trophies.
For whatever reason, people are fascinated with antlers. I understand this, I have many deer antlers in my office. But just exactly what are antlers? Antlers are actually very simple. They are made of solid bone. Only members of the deer family, Cervidae, grow antlers. Except for caribou (reindeer), only male deer have antlers, with the odd exception of a rare female with a hormonal imbalance, which sometimes grows a set of small antlers. Antlers are the fastest growing bone in the natural world and, depending upon the species, can grow as large as four to five feet long and weigh several pounds.
All antlers start from a small swelling on a male deer’s head called a pedicle, or antler bud. These first appear as a tiny twist of hairs on a young male fawn’s head and are visible from nearly the time they are born. It’s the pedicle that is the key to a large antler. For example, young male deer with poor nutrition, or are deficient in testosterone, have small pedicles and therefore small antlers. Males with more testosterone will develop larger pedicles and larger antlers.
The size of a deer’s antlers depends upon age, nutrition and inherited traits. Antlers start to grow in early spring. The growth is triggered by the length of daylight, which jump starts the hormones in the deer’s body. From the beginning, the newly growing antlers are covered with a network of blood vessels and nerve endings that is called “velvet” (it looks and feels like velvet or suede).
The rapidly growing antlers, upwards of an inch per day, receive blood through the velvety skin and also through an inner core vessel. The velvet is very fragile and tender and bruises easily and bleeds if it is damaged and even suffers frostbite if frozen. So, a buck must remain careful during the growth period of several months. This means no sparring with other bucks or running into tree branches. If an antler is seriously damaged during growth it will be deformed in the place of injury. What’s really amazing is that the antlers will also “remember” an injury from the past year and going forward the antlers will also be deformed as long as the buck lives.
As amazing as antlers are, what is more amazing is how an antler grows. Research has shown that bucks borrow calcium to grow their antlers. Calcium is the chief component of antlers, and the bucks must get it from somewhere. And the place where this calcium comes from is the ribs and sternum. So much calcium is taken from the ribs that the ribs become brittle and often break during the critical antler growing period. However, research also shows that a healthy buck will take this in stride and the fractures heal smoothly and with minimal discomfort.
This movement of calcium from the buck’s bones to the antlers is amazing. In fact, it’s so amazing that researchers are looking at antler growth as a way to give us insight into issues that affect humans, such as osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and osteoporosis (a serious bone disease). If we could figure out a few things, we might be able to solve a lot of bone issues in humans.
Very recent research indicates the rapid annual growth of antlers is caused by a combination of cancer-linked genes and the strict regulation of this growth by cancer-suppressing genes. This discovery may open a new way to treat cancer growth in humans.
The researchers found the growth of antlers was more like bone cancer than normal bone growth. However, the difference was that bone cancer grows unchecked while antler growth appears to be tightly regulated. The genes involved in the regulation are said to be related to a well-known tumor-suppressor gene. The tumor-suppressing genes may help protect deer against getting cancer. In fact, the geneticist who published the research said deer are five times less likely to get cancer than other mammals. Clearly, we have so much to learn from nature. Until next time…
Stan Tekiela is an author, Eden Prairie city naturalist and wildlife photographer who travels the United States to study and photograph wildlife. He can be followed on Facebook and Twitter and contacted at naturesmart.com.