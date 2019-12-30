The Eden Prairie sports scene had many staring characters in 2019, both at the high school level and beyond. If you’re being fair, there were even younger stars, stars like 7-year-old Louis Missing, who during the summer, donned a tiger mascot head and cheered at all his older brother's 11A baseball games. The beyond included Bob Krowech, who at 74 years young, set a World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters world record by deadlifting 501 pounds.
There was the Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team, who nearly shocked Minnesota by winning its third-ever Class AA state title. Instead, it fell in the first overtime period of the state championship game to arch-rival Edina.
And?
In somewhat of oddity, the Eden Prairie High School boys and girls track teams sent three pole vaulters to the MSHSL Class AA State Meet. Ben Sather finished second overall with a personal-best mark of 14 feet, 9 inches. Kenzi Kluge finished sixth with a school-record vault of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Lastly, or firstly, there were also the athletes who traveled to Eden Prairie in July to compete in the 36th annual Adaptive Sports USA’s Junior Nationals. If you understood words like courage, bravery and perseverance but wanted a picture, Lucas Jundt throwing a javelin or Magnolia Peters long jumping was all you needed.
With so many stars and stories, it's tough to single any one out, tougher yet to name a top 5. That being said, let the debate begin. Here goes:
End of an era
In September, co-coaches Judy Baxter and Beth Patterson stepped away from the Eden Prairie High School girls lacrosse program they had started some 20 years ago. All they did was win nine state championships, finish runner-up seven times, win 13 consecutive section titles, produce five Ms. Lacrosse winners, 22 US Lacrosse All-Americans… After seeing a tweet announcing the Baxter/Patterson resignations, NCAA coach/author Kate Leavell tweeted back, “How do you separate these two from Eden Prairie lacrosse — they have defined that program and the growth of lacrosse in Minnesota would be exponentially stunted had they not put out tireless efforts to grow the game.”
Former player Meaghan Pezon, a member of the Isobel Cup-winning Minnesota Whitecaps professional women’s hockey team, said she’s had tons of coaches, but none like Baxter and Patterson.
“I can’t pinpoint the reasons why,” she said, “but they had a way of motivating me when I didn’t know I needed motivating.”
Early out
The Eden Prairie High School football team fell 18-17 in overtime to Rosemount in the second round of the Class 6A Tournament.
With the game tied at 10-10, Eden Prairie attempted a 25-yard field goal as regulation time expired. After back-to-back-to-back Rosemount timeouts, Irish receiver Sean Appold came around the left edge and blocked the kick. On Eden Prairie’s first play in overtime – the ball was placed at the 10-yard line – Sam Thomas scored on a 10-yard run. Connor Reynolds kicked the extra point and Eden Prairie led 17-10. Two plays later, Rosemount quarterback Trevor Armborst threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ratzlaff.
And?
“They want to end it,” shouted someone from the Eden Prairie sideline.
Instead of kicking the extra point and knotting the game at 17-17, Rosemount went for two. An Eden Prairie stop would mean an Eden Prairie win. A successful two-point play would make Rosemount the winner. Either way, the game would end.
Armborst scrambled to his right and lofted a pass toward Cadin Rudoll. Rudoll caught the ball in a crowd of black jerseys.
The loss not only ended Eden Prairie’s season, but kept the Eagles out of the quarterfinal round of the state tournament’s largest class for the first time since 2004.
MaxPreps named Eden Prairie Minnesota’s most dominant high school football program of the last 10 years. Its resume includes state championships in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. Eden Prairie finished runner-up in 2009, 2016 and 2018.
SportsCenter Top 10
The goal 14-year-old Teddy Townsend scored off the faceoff with less than two seconds remaining in a March PWAA regional playoff game knotted arch-rival Wayzata at 2-2.
Eden Prairie would go on to not only win the game (Connor Crowley scored the game-winning goal in overtime) but a Peewee AA state championship.
Said goal, a snapshot of the craziest sorts, found its way on to an ESPN SportsCenter's Top-10 list.
“I've never scored a goal like that,” said Townsend. “I've never practiced it.”
In order to explain, picture a faceoff at the left circle with the game clock reading 0:02. Not having time to draw the puck back to a teammate, Townsend took the faceoff and fired (one motion) a rocket over the goalie's left shoulder. No one, including the net minder, saw it coming.
And yes, Townsend tried to do that.
During the last week of September, the Eden Prairie Hockey Association tweeted about an “epic” season kick-off event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27.
What could it be, and why so epic?
The lines outside the doors leading to the Eden Prairie Community Center's ice rink swelled to the hundreds before the scheduled 5:45 p.m. opening.
The epic event, witnessed by a near full house, was a recorded announcement by ESPN's John Anderson and John Buccigross welcoming Townsend's goal to its Top-10 amateur Plays of the Year list.
“I knew it (SportsCenter recognition) was coming,” said Townsend, “but I thought it would be in front of a small group of people. I didn't think this would happen.”
NFL via EP
Eden Prairie’s Jay Foreman was selected in the fifth round, 156th overall, of the 1999 NFL draft.
Foreman, son of former Minnesota Viking Chuck Foreman, had been a star linebacker at the University of Nebraska.
Fourteen years later, Eden Prairie’s Carter Bykowski was selected in the seventh round, 246th overall, of the 2013 NFL draft.
Bykowski, a three-time academic All-Big 12 honoree, had played offensive tackle for Iowa State University.
Twenty years had spanned since 1999. The Eden Prairie High School football team added nine more titles to its record 11 big school championships, yet Foreman and Bykowski were the only former Eagles drafted.
That would change on Saturday, April 27.
“Two of our guys went in about 20 minutes,” said Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant. “That was exciting.
“Not only will they both be playing in New York,” he added, “but they’ll both be playing in the same stadium.”
Eden Prairie’s Ryan Connelly was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round, 143rd overall, of this year’s draft.
At Eden Prairie, Connelly played quarterback and defensive end. He walked on to the University of Wisconsin football team as an athlete. He left as one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten (Connelly was a Butkis Award semifinalist in 2018).
Seventeen picks later, 157th overall, the New York Jets selected Eden Prairie’s Blake Cashman.
Cashman, a preferred walk-on at the University of Minnesota, earned a scholarship two years ago. In 2018, the second team All-Big Ten linebacker, led the Gophers with 104 (62 solo) tackles. He also counted 2.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
At Eden Prairie, Cashman played safety and cornerback.
“Shows what we know,” laughed Grant.
Connelly and Cashman both earned playing time as rookies. Both, however, suffered season-ending injuries. Connelly tore an ACL at the end of September. He finished his rookie season with 10 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. Cashman injured his shoulder at the end of October. He finished his rookie campaign with 27 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Cross-country
The Mounds View boys cross-country team had been ranked No. 1 for much of the year. Eden Prairie had been ranked No. 1 and 2. White Bear Lake finished the regular season ranked No. 3 and No. 4-ranked St. Paul Highland Park’s roster includes the state’s fastest runner.
All four teams would be in the field for the Saturday, Nov. 2, Class AA State meet.
“I’ve said it before,” stated Eden Prairie coach Jeff Lindlief, “we could run a great race and win it all or run a great race and finish fourth.
“All four teams are really, really good,” he added.
On that Saturday, Mounds View ran a great race and finished first with a meet-best 86 points. Eden Prairie ran a great race, counting three all-time PRs, and finished one point behind at 87 points. St. Paul Highland Park finished third with 135 points. Edina (158) and Prior Lake (160) finished four and five.
“Sometimes the other team is just one point better,” explained Lindlief. “It happens. It happens in cross-country, it happens in sports and it happens in life.”
The Eden Prairie boys cross-country team has four has four second-place finishes in its history (1980, 1998, 2008 and 2019). It won its only state championship in 2009.