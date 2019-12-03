The Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team opened its season with three tough games and two tough losses.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie fell 75-71 to No. 4-ranked Park Center.
The Eagles trailed by 19 points in the first half and by 10 points with three minutes remaining.
With under one minute to go, Park Center led 71-70.
Fouls and free throws made it 75-71 final.
“You can't get down like that to a team like Park Center,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “They're too good.
“I never thought our shooting percentage would be an issue,” she added, “but it is now.”
Opposing teams' zone defense has been a problem.
“We don't play zone and don't see a lot of zone in practice,” said Wiese.
Expect that to change.
The bigger shooting issue, however, is missed “bunnies.”
“I've never been one to have my team do something without telling them how to do it,” said Wiese, “But I'm not going to tell them how to make a layup or an easy shot. That's on them.”
Bigger issue than the shooting issue?
“I'm not nearly as worried about our offense as I am about our defense,” said Wiese. “Our defense has been terrible. We haven't been good in transition and we're not sending help when teams are running their half-court offense.”
Expect that to change.
“We can get better at doing what we know we can do,” said Wiese.
Nneka Obiazor led Eden Prairie with 20 points and eight rebounds. Nia Holloway finished with 18 points, six steals and five rebounds. Destinee Bursch counted 16 points and five assists, Natalie Mazurek nine points and eight rebounds.
1,000 points
On Saturday, Eden Prairie fell 65-62 to Centennial.
Obiazor was the Eden Prairie bight spot, as her 16 points pushed her past the 1,000-point mark.
“That's a huge accomplishment,” said Wiese.
Obiazor is only the sixth Eden Prairie girls basketball player to score 1,000 career points. The other five include Meghan Smith, Christina Collison, Morgan Van Riper-Rose, Shayne Mullaney and Jackie Johnson.
As a team, Eden Prairie's offensive struggles continued, as did its inability to consistently defend.
“I'm not going to sugarcoat it,” said Wiese. “We didn't play well.”
Expect that to change.
“We're not at a place where we can flip a switch and say, 'OK, we're good now,'” said Wiese. “We have to figure it out and we have to figure it out quickly.”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to host Prior Lake. Next Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Chanhassen. A week from Friday, the Eagles travel to Chaska.
All three are section games.
The tip for Friday's Eden Prairie vs. Chanhassen game is set for 7 p.m.