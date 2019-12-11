The sport of Ultimate is like no other.
It’s like football, but not like football. It’s like soccer, but not like soccer.
“It’s a combination of soccer and football,” said Brittany Boyd, head coach of the Eden Prairiea High School girls Ultimate team. “You play on a field the size of a soccer field (40 yards wide by 110 yards long). Two teams play against each other, with seven players on each side. The goal is to move the Frisbee (disc) from one end of the field to the other and score in the end zone, but you can’t move when you have the disc. Players make cuts to get open and receive the disc to help move it down the field. If there’s a turnover, the other team immediately gains possession.”
Never heard of it?
According to the World Disc Flying Federation, the international governing body for flying disc sports, Ultimate is played in more than 80 countries by an estimated 7 million players.
The college division (18,000 players playing on some 800 teams) represents US Ultimate’s largest member segment.
“It’s one of the first questions I ask when I’m looking at schools,” said Carmen Casper, a senior captain on this year’s Eden Prairie High School team. “Is there an Ultimate program?”
Casper and her twin sister Camille joined the Eden Prairie team as sophomores.
“A friend said I should join,” said Carmen. “I had no idea what I was getting into, but it’s been one of the funnest sports ever.”
What she likes about it is that anyone can play and that you can take it as far as you as you want. If you want to get really good, you can get really good. If you want it to be really competitive, you can make it really competitive.
“You don’t need a special set of skills,” said Camille. “Almost everyone on the team does something else. A good majority come from track, but we also get kids from theater.
“You have to run,” she added, “but we can teach you to throw. You can actually get pretty good in a few months.”
Spring sport
While some Minnesota high school Ultimate teams compete in both fall and spring leagues, Eden Prairie’s boys and girls programs compete in just the spring league.
“We’ll start playing games when the snow is gone,” said Carmen.
Until then, they practice.
“We meet Tuesdays and Thursdays for conditioning,” said Carmen. “We practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.”
“Practices are flexible,” added Carmen, “as almost everyone has other things going on.
“Our coaches know this,” she added, “and they encourage new players to give it a try, even if they can’t make a full commitment.”
Note: Eden Prairie’s girls team is made up of players with different levels of ability.
“A lot of practices are about the rules,” said Carmen. “We also spend a lot of time on skills and technique.”
No refs
One of the biggest appeals of Ultimate is that it’s “self-regulating.”
“Being your own referee is a big deal,” said Carmen.
Why?
“Integrity and honesty are part of it,” she answers. “It also builds good sportsmanship.”
Off-the-field benefits are obvious: “Calls are either contested or not contested,” said Carmen. “If the play is contested, you talk it out and come to an agreement. If someone else had a better view, you bring that person into the discussion.”
“As an Ultimate player myself,” added Boyd, “I am proud of the self-regulating part of our sport and think it helps make it a bigger deal around the country.”
Boyd has led the Eden Prairie girls Ultimate program for seven years. She started playing after college.
To give Ultimate a start, track down one of the Eden Prairie captains – Carmen Casper, Camille Casper or Veronica Foss.
You can also contact coach Boyd at eaglesultimatefrisbee@gmail.com.