For three first-year Eden Prairie High School spring sports coaches, the coronavirus pandemic is enough to make you sick.
“We had one team gathering the week before everything was canceled,” said boys golf coach David Anderson. “We met each other and talked about being prepared for tryouts after spring break.”
They haven't talked since, at least not in person.
Brooke Jones, the new Eden Prairie girls lacrosse coach, is in the same boat.
“Tryouts were scheduled to start April 1,” she said.
School activities, including extracurricular activities, were canceled beginning March 18. The end date, for now, is May 4.
“I'm choosing to be optimistic,” said Jones. “I'd like to be setting up practices.”
Synchronized swimming coach Lexi Young had coached her team for two weeks before spring sports were shuttered.
Her team includes 10 new swimmers.
“It was exciting,” she said. “They were having a really good time.”
Before the stop, synchronized swimming was one week away from its first competition.
All new?
While Anderson, Jones and Young are all first-year head coaches, each has a level of Eden Prairie familiarity.
Anderson and Young graduated from Eden Prairie High School. Anderson was a varsity golfer, Young a varsity synchronized swimmer.
Young was an Eden Prairie assistant coach before accepting the head-coaching position.
Jones, an Edina graduate, had also been an Eden Prairie assistant before accepting her head-coaching position.
“I know the kids and I know their families,” said Jones. “We had a couple planning and fundraising meetings during the off-season. We were ready to hit the ground running.”
Own stamp
All three coaches took over well established programs.
Judy Baxter and Beth Patterson had coached the Eden Prairie High School girls lacrosse team since the Minnesota State High School League sanctioned girls lacrosse in 2002.
Ty Armstrong had been Eden Prairie’s boys golf coach since taking over from George Reynolds in 2007.
“He (Armstrong) was a professional golfer,” said Anderson. “He had the name and he had the reputation.
“He was old school,” added Anderson, “but he loved to teach.”
Jennifer Wood had been the Eden Prairie High School synchronized swim team's head coach since 2013. Her sister Allison was the head coach before that. In 2012, Allison Wood was the head coach and Jennifer was the assistant coach. In 2013, Jennifer was the head and Allison was her assistant.
And?
The three new coaches were ready to put their own stamp on their respective programs.
“I had things I wanted to do,” said Jones.
Ditto for Anderson and Young.
Communication
As 20-somethings, the three new Eden Prairie coaches are less old school than their predecessors.
As proof, all three have been hosting virtual meetings with their teams.
“We've been having Friday check-ins,” said Young. “I've been sending videos and we've had optional fitness challenges.”
Jones has held Zoom meetings.
“We enjoy our group chats,” she said. “I've issued challenges and they're trying to stay active.”
On Monday, Anderson, via an announcement on the Eden Prairie golf page, updated his team on apparel orders. He talked of an upcoming Zoom meeting with the other Eden Prairie spring coaches and a planned one-on-one call with Activities Director Mike Grant.
Looking for perspective, wrote Anderson.
Hope
Like their charges, all three coaches are holding out hope for a spring season, any season.
“The kids want to be playing,” said Jones. “I want that too.”
Golf, as an activity, has a chance to return sooner rather than later.
It can be physical-distancing friendly, and the governor is thought to be considering it.
“I'm not sure what that means for high school golf,” said Anderson. “I don't know if the league (MSHSL) would allow it. I don't know if they'd make an exception. I don't know and we don't know.”
And?
“I'd say there's a small glimmer of hope,” said Anderson.
So, you're saying there's a chance?