COVID-19 concerns have flipped the electricity switch that comes with a section-championship basketball game to off.
On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League, acting on information from the Minnesota Department of Health, ruled to limit the number the spectators at tournaments beginning Friday, March 23.
The decision impacts the Girls State Tournament, Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament and remaining boys section tournament games.
Eden Prairie is set to host the Section 2-4A championship game on Friday (today). Some 1,600 tickets had already been sold. A total sell out was expected.
Today, Eden Prairie will offer ticket refunds (for refunds, go to the Eden Prairie High School Activity Office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.). Shakopee, Eden Prairie’s championship-game opponent, will do the same.
According to a MSHSL press release, attendance will be limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team, read parents and family.
Last Saturday, Eden Prairie served as the host site for Section 2-4A semifinal games between Eden Prairie and Prior Lake and Chaska and Shakopee.
The gym, for both games, was standing room-only full.
The atmosphere was electric.
COVID-19 concerns don’t mesh with standing-room-only crowds. It’s not fair, no one likes it, but that’s today’s reality.
MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens shared: “While the changes in our tournaments are unfortunate, we recognize that a collective community response is critical to supporting the health of our communities and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL intends to do everything possible to allow participating students who have earned the opportunity to compete in these special tournaments to do so. We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and the State of Minnesota and will work with League member schools to finish this winter season the best way possible.”
Viewing
If a tree falls in the forest, will anyone hear it?
If a section championship basketball game is played in front limited spectators, who gets to see it?
On Thursday afternoon, Section 2-4A made a last-minute approval, allowing the Chaska Hawks Broadcast Network (CHBN) to live stream Friday’s (today’s) Section 2-4A championship game between No. 1-seeded Eden Prairie and No. 3-seeded Shakopee.
The game can be viewed at watchchbn.com.