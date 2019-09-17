Got one.
After opening its season with a 3-0-1 overall record, the question was posed: Has the 2019 Eden Prairie High School boys soccer team arrived?
Coach Rob St. Clair pumped the breaks. “We still haven’t beaten one of the big three, Edina, Minnetonka or Wayzata,” he said.
Two weeks ago, Eden Prairie fell 3-2 to No. 1-ranked Edina.
“They’re a legit No. 1,” added St. Clair.
Last Tuesday, Eden Prairie fell 3-2 to then No. 2-ranked Minnetonka. Leading 2-1, Eden Prairie gave up two second-half goals, the last one a late free kick.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie blanked Hopkins 2-0 on a pair of Luke Hernandez goals.
“We played a solid 80 minutes,” said assistant coach Jim Williams. “We gave up one shot.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie would host No. 6-ranked Wayzata.
And?
Eden Prairie won 2-1. Tyler Beaupre scored both Eagles’ goals.
He scored the game winner with just 90 seconds remaining, finishing a cross from Jack Fox.
“I didn’t think we played our best, but still won,” said St. Clair. “Finding a way to win when you’re not at your best is a good sign.”
St. Clair said he thought his Eagles played better against Minnetonka.
“We played better than we did against Wayzata, but let one slip away,” he said.
“To then go out and beat Wayzata, when you’re not at your best,” he adds, “speaks to some learning.”
First run
Eden Prairie is 4-2 after playing six Lake Conference games.
Top-ranked Edina is 5-0, Minnetonka 2-1-2, Wayzata 1-2-2, Saint Michael- Albertville 1-2-1, Hopkins 0-2-2 and Buffalo 0-4-1.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to have a bye on Tuesday.
“Four and two puts us in second place after our first run,” said St. Clair. “That’s not bad.”
And?
Eden Prairie played Edina and Minnetonka tough.
“It’s not enough to just play with good teams,” said St. Clair, “we want to beat those good teams.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie beat one of them.
Eden Prairie was schedule to return to action Thursday (today) with a home game against Buffalo. On Saturday, the Eagles travel to No. 1-ranked Edina.