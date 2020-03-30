Rachel Withers

Rachel Withers placed fourth at the 2020 USA Archery JOAD Indoor National Championships.

 Submitted Photo

Eden Prairie’s Rachel Withers placed fourth in the 2020 USA Archery JOAD Indoor National Championships and 12th at the 2020 USA Archery Indoor Nationals. In the process, she set a new Minnesota state record and placed in the top-30 scores of all females nationwide, including professionals.

Withers would also win the Minnesota State Shoot and set two state records.

Lastly, she tied for 8th-place at the international Vegas Shoot and finished sixth in the Scholastic 3-D Archery Vegas Invitational.

Withers is a member of Rapids Archery JOAD in Coon Rapids and is coached by Jesse Johnson and Tim Wilson.

